Former Aggies Making Impact in NFL's Week 5

It's no secret that Texas A&M churns out NFL talent on a regular basis, boasting 31 former Aggies on active rosters to begin 2022. Several of those ex-Aggies are making waves in the league, and they put forth some noteworthy performances in the NFL's fifth week of regular season games.

Names like linebacker Von Miller and defensive lineman Myles Garrett, everyone knows, but they aren't the only A&M alumni that are standing out in the professional ranks. Here's a look a some of the Aggies that were in action this past weekend.

LB Tyrel Dodson (Buffalo Bills)

Week 5 Stats: 11 tkls/1 sack

Dodson hadn't seen much of the field leading up to Week 5, having only recorded two tackles on the season. The third-year linebacker saw plenty of action in Buffalo's 38-3 drubbing of Pittsburgh on Sunday, though. He recorded 11 tackles, seven of which were solo efforts, both of which led all players in the game. Dodson also added a sack for good measure, the second of his career.

After the win, Dodson spoke to the media and said that he's just been preparing for his opportunity.

"I can be a starter in this league," added Dodson.

It will be interesting to see how much he plays going forward for the Bills, who are Super Bowl contenders again this season.

WR Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Week 5 Stats: 4 rec/ 81 yds

Evans was a big part of the Bucs' Super Bowl run in 2020, and he seems to be getting better every season. In Week 4, he notched 103 yards and two touchdowns, before following that up with a four-catch, 81-yard performance in Week 5. Tampa Bay won that Week 5 game, narrowly outlasting the Atlanta Falcons 21-15.

The former Aggie is tied for seventh in the league with three receiving touchdowns this fall, and he looks like the go-to guy for quarterback Tom Brady. The Bucs are 4-1 this year and could be poised for another playoff run. If they want to take another shot at the title, they're going to need Evans to keep producing the way he has this year so far.

WR Josh Reynolds (Detroit Lions)

Week 5 Stats: 6 rec/92 yds

Another talented ex-Aggie receiver, Reynolds is in his fifth season and he's flourishing in Detroit with the Lions. He's already racked up 335 yards receiving this season, placing him 20th best in the league in that category. Reynolds has gone for over 80 yards receiving in his last three games and has two scores in his last four.

On Sunday against New England, Reynolds worked the Pats for 92 yards on six catches, but the Lions were ultimately unsuccessful in the contest. Despite Detroit's rough start, it's good to see Reynolds find his footing as a key player in this league.

Other Former Aggies in NFL Action Week 5

DL Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns)

LB Von Miller (Buffalo Bills)

QB Ryan Tannehill (Tennessee Titans)

WR Christian Kirk (Jacksonville Jaguars)

OL Jermaine Eluemenor (Las Vegas Raiders)

DL DeMarvin Leal (Pittsburgh Steelers)

RB Trayveon Williams (Cincinnati Bengals)

DL Justin Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens)

