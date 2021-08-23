Four Aggies Earn Prestigious Preseason Honors

Four Texas A&M standouts are getting some much-deserved preseason recognition

Texas A&M has high expectations heading into the 2021 season, and for good reason, with 15 starters returning, including nine starters on defense.

On Monday, four of those returning starters got some much-deserved recognition, with DeMarvin Leal, Kenyon Green, Isaiah Spiller, and Jalen Wydermyer all being named as Preseason All-Americans by the Associated Press.

Leal and Green were both named first-team members, while Spiller and Wydermyer were listed among the second-team members.

Arguably the top draft prospect for the Aggies heading into 2021, Leal is projected as a first-round pick and has been named to both the Bednarik, Walter Camp, and Nagurski pre-season watch lists. Leal finished last season with 37 tackles, eight quarterback pressures, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.

One of the best offensive linemen in the country regardless of position, Green was a consensus All-American last season and was a semi-finalist for the Outland Trophy.

Spiller and Wydermyer, meanwhile, also had wildly impressive 2020 seasons, with Spiller earning All-SEC honors and being named a Doak Walker Award semifinalist, after rushing for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns on 188 carries.

Spiller has rushed for 1,982 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry in his first two seasons in College Station.

Wydermyer, who is on the Mackey Award watchlist for 2021, had 46 catches for 506 yards and six touchdowns last season and is seen as one of the top tight ends in the nation.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here