Game Predictions: Texas A&M vs. LSU

The Texas A&M Aggies (8-3, 4-3 SEC) will finish the regular season against an emotionally charged LSU Tigers (5-6, 2-5) team who will be playing the last game coached by Ed Orgeron, who is leaving the program under difficult circumstances after six years and one national championship.

A&M is coming off a good showing against Prairie View A&M in Week 11 while LSU beat ULM. But the Tigers are motivated by more than just the loss of Orgeron, they're also trying to avoid their first losing season since 1999 while making themselves bowl eligible with their sixth win.

The last time the Aggies visited Baton Rouge, Joe Burrow and LSU put up 50 points on the Aggies, but this is not Burrow's LSU team. The Tigers program has taken a significant step backward since 2019.

A&M is a 6.5-point favorite (SI Sportsbook) in this game and rightfully so, but it's still an SEC West rivalry game, and we know just from watching this season, anything can happen.

Now it's time for the AllAggies staff to make their game predictions for when Texas A&M heads to Baton Rouge to take on the Tigers at Tiger Stadium.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

LSU is going to be gassed up in Ed Orgeron's final game in Death Valley, and A&M has not performed well away from College Station. My gut tells me Tigers in a close one, but my head tells me that A&M will pull it out with a late score

Texas A&M 24, LSU 21

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

Ed Ogeron is going to be ready for one last showdown. So are the Aggies. Max Johnson is going to have to be the difference-maker in this one, but with a limited wide receiver corp, A&M picks up its ninth win of the season. It's close, but Jimbo Fisher will have his team fighting for a better bowl game.

Texas A&M 24, LSU 17

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

This one should be emotional on both sides of the field. The Tigers will be amped up for obvious reasons, while the Aggies are looking to close the season on a high note and are looking for a legitimate bowl bid. The LSU offense is no match for an Aggies defense that still have something to prove.

Texas A&M 27, LSU 14

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here