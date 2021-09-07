Colorado Offensive Players To Watch VS No. 6 Aggies In Week 2

Colorado heads to Denver as one of the more up and coming Power 5 teams in the NCAA

Texas A&M will head to the Mile High City for a neutral site location for a matchup against Colorado in week two. Despite the recent changes to the Buffaloes squad, don't expect Karl Dorrell's squad to be quiet on the way to a finish.

Colorado's offense made splashes last season in doses during the COVID-19 season in Pac 12 games. A 4-2 finish with losses coming to Utah and No. 20 Texas is signs of improvement overall.

The Buffaloes ranked 48th in total offense last year (413.8 ypg) and 63rd in scoring (28.8 ypg). The team will return six starters offensively, having to replace the production of Sam Moyer via the transfer portal.

Colorado returns seven starters on the defensive side of the ball, with 10 of the 11 players seeing significant snaps in 2020. That might be a good thing since the team allowed an average of 420.3 yards per game.

Last week, the Buffaloes came out strong, blowing out the Northern Colorado Bears 35-7 in Boulder.

Heading into the matchup, these names will need to stick out strong for the Buffs to stand a chance at winning against the Aggies in September.

QB Brendon Lewis

Lewis, who was known coming out of Melissa, Texas as a dual-threat option, has the size to bulldoze defenders at the second level. The 6-foot-2 quarterback also possesses a good arm when attacking the middle of the field and isn't afraid to let the ball fly.

Against the Bears, Lewis completed 10-15 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, while rushing and eight times for 44 yards.

RB Jarek Broussard

Just keep a close eye on Broussard this season as he looks to build off the 2020 season. Hot out the gate, the Dallas native record three consecutive 100-yard games — including a 301 yard game against Stanford.

Broussard has home-run speed, but he also can make defenders miss at the line of scrimmage. His agility is an asset in the trenches to squeeze through tight holes, while his footwork allows him to dance in the open field.

Last week against Northern Colorado, Broussard was the star of the show for the Buffaloes, rushing 15 times for 94 yards and a score.

If the Aggies defense allows Broussard to break past the first line of defense, all bets are off to what happens next.

WR Dimitri Stanley

Colorado's leading receiver heads back to Boulder for his junior season. Last year, Stanley averaged 16.8 yards per catch and finished with two games of 80-plus receiving yards.

Stanley's best traits are used when playing as a vertical option. A&M will likely play more of man coverage on him, with Jaylon Jones likely getting the nod to win the one-on-one matchup. Speed is his asset as last season, Stanley averaged over 20 yards per play in three of the five games.

Speed wins and it certainly will help Stanley and the Buffs.

WR La'Vontae Shenault

No, this isn't a typo. Laviskha's little brother joined the herd and now is looking to make his own mark at the college level. His first year saw some bright spots as he was the more consistent target across the middle.

Shenault averaged 11.4 yards per play, but he also managed to record over 60 yards per game on three different occasions. More of a slot target that works well after the catch, he's a name that will do damage across the middle of the field.

Shenault had two catches for 23 yards last week.

