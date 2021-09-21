Ground and Pound: Arkansas Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

Texas A&M heads to Arlington to take on a surging and talented Arkansas offense

On Saturday, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Arlington to face the Arkansas Razorbacks in a neutral site matchup at AT&T Stadium.

With nine starters returning, the main x-factor will be the change at the quarterback position. KJ Jefferson took over as the Razorbacks starter this season and has used his arm strength and potential to take Arkansas to a 3-0 start.

Jefferson's biggest impact has come in the run game, where has helped lead Arkansas to the No. 8 rushing attack in college football, with the team averaging 282.33 yards per contest.

Arkansas also boasts the No. 22 total offense, averaging 492.3 yards per contest, and the No. 21 scoring offense, putting up 41 points per game.

With that in mind, here are a few players to watch on the offensive side of the ball for the Razorbacks.

Make sure to stick with AllAggies.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Aggies schedule in 2021.

Now, onto the Arkansas Razorbacks:

QB Kj Jefferson

Redshirt sophomore KJ Jefferson looks to be the clear starter for the 2021 season. The dual-threat quarterback will look to produce for the Razorbacks offense in the air and on the ground. In his first three starts of the season, Jefferson has completed 39 of 63 passes for 632 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 180 yards and two additional scores on the ground.

RB Trelon Smith

Trelon Smith leads the way for the Razorbacks on the ground, and has rushed 42 times for 216 yards and three scores, averaging 5.14 yards per carry. Smith's load has decreased in each of the last three weeks, but he remains a dangerous threat.

WR Treylon Burks

As Arkansas’s leading receiver last season, sophomore Treylon Burks had 51 receptions for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. This season, Burks is off to another great start, hauling in 13 receptions for 206 yards and a score through three games.

RB Dominque Johnson

Another big threat out of the run game for the Razorbacks, Dominique Johnson has already hit the end zone three times this season and averages 5.8 yards per carry. With Johnson, Smith, Jefferson and Raheim Sanders, the Razorbacks have formed what is truly a four-headed monster in their rushing attack

