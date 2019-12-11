Gundy and Fisher to be Must-See TV in Texas Bowl

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Both coaches will approach the microphone for questions on a weekly basis. One will feature a receding hairline while the other protrudes a mullet that looks like it would be seen in an 80's romantic comedy flick.

One will paint a picture with long, eloquent sentences — dissecting each drive while barely having time to come up for air. The other could care less about social media presence and will blow his tongue at reporters to make the message sink in. Both, however, have one goal to close out their 2019 season; win.

No matter their background or their approach, Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy and Texas A & M's Jimbo Fisher are staples in the world of college football. Later this month, the two will meet in Houston to close out their season in Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl.

For even the typical football fan, watching the duo battle it out should be must-see television if not for the sideline banter. And yet, even with the prominent personas, the two could seem like distant relatives who speak at family functions and leave it be.

"I know him [Mike] relatively well, just in passing but have talked to him quite a few times," Fisher said of the Cowboys' coach. "I've always enjoyed him and think he does a great job.

The two had met once before on the gridiron when Fisher still was the head coach at Florida State. In 2014, the Cowboys faced the Seminoles in Arlington, Texas to open the season. Fresh off their first national title since 1999, Florida State opened the evening as a 19-point favorite.

That wouldn't stop quarterback J.W. Walsh and all-around weapon Tyreek Hill making things enjoyable at AT & T Stadium. The now Kansas City Chiefs star would finish with 106 total yards of offense while Walsh would score on a 3-yard touchdown run to put the Pokes down by six.

A 10-yard run from Karlos Williams would seal a victory for Fisher, but it would take time for his heart rate to return to regular speed.

"It was a shootout, just a heck of a game," Fisher said when recounting the evening. "It came down to the last possession."

Since their battle in Jerry World, both have risen the ranks as two of the sport's ambassadors. Fisher would finish his time in Tallahassee with four double-digit victory seasons before signing a lucrative $75 million deal to coach in College Station. Gundy would produce three consecutive 10-win seasons and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

Both programs suffered mixed results in 2019. The Aggies (7-5, 4-4 SEC) would become the first program to face three No.1 programs in a single season. The team won the games that were expected but went 0-5 against ranked opponents.

Gundy isn't sure their record speaks the same volume as their staff. He believes their history will be remembered differently.

"They are the best 7-5 team in the history of the NCAA in my opinion," Gundy said. "They are definitely a top 20 team."

The Cowboys (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) finished the season off on a sour note with a loss to now No.4 Oklahoma. Before the Battle of Bedlam, the team had one four straight behind the legs of NCAA leading-rusher Chuba Hubbard.

An early loss to Texas likely sealed their fate of looking on the outside of a major bowl game. Fisher believes the Cowboys are more than just a one-man running show, crediting their defensive success in conference play.

"They're playing great defense and mix it around," Fisher said. "They've done a really good job in that league and it's going to be a heck of a challenge for us and it's a good challenge. It's what bowl games are all about."

The matter the outcome, both coaches will have their staffs for must-see action at NRG Stadium. A chance to end their season with a victory, the different-minded men will game plan with the same intent of adding a trophy to their program.

If nothing else, the two should be a site to see during press conferences leading up to the big event.