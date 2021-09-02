How To Watch The Aggies' Season Opener vs. Kent State

The Aggies open the regular season on Saturday against Kent State, here is how to watch and listen

The Texas A&M Aggies will kick off the 2021 regular season when the Kent State Golden Flashes come to Kyle Field on Saturday night.

With excitement abound, fans will be clamoring to see the highly touted Aggies, who enter the season with one of their highest rankings in school history, take the field in the season opener.

The Aggies, who currently sit with the No. 6 overall ranking per the AP poll, return a significant amount of starters on both sides of the ball, especially on a defensive unit that is expected to be one of the best units in the country.

On offense, however, the Aggies will be breaking in a new quarterback, Haynes King, as well as an overhauled offensive line that returns just one starter, led by Kenyon Green.

Kent State returns an experienced team, that went 3-1 in its shortened four-game schedule last season.

In addition to sticking with AllAggies.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas A&M Aggies and Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday evening

Game information: Texas A&M Aggies Vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Texas A&M (0-0) vs. Kent State (0-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 4 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Kyle Field - College Station, Texas

TV/Streaming: ESPN U

Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SIRIUS 211/XM 202

Money Line: Kent State +1300, Texas A&M -4500

Spread: Kent State +29.5, Texas A&M -29.5

Over/Under: 65.5 – Over: (-115), Under: (-105)

