September 9, 2021
How to Watch And Listen To No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Colorado

The Aggies travel to Denver to take on the Colorado Buffaloes in neutral-site matchup. Here is how to watch and listen.
Despite getting off to a bit of a slow start, the Texas A&M Aggies are coming off of an impressive 41-10 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes in the season opener. 

As a result, the Aggies move up one spot in the AP top-25 poll to No. 5, ahead of the likes of the Clemson Tigers, who lost a nail-biter to Georgia. 

Up next for the Aggies is a trip to Denver, where they will take on the Colorado Buffaloes in a neutral site matchup. 

However, the problem for Jimbo Fisher and company, is that the "neutral site" at Mile High Stadium is 942 miles away from the friendly confines of Kyle Field, and just 28 miles away from Colorado's home at Folsom Field. 

Can the Aggies overcome the challenge of the elevation and avoid a trap in the hostile environment?

In addition to sticking with AllAggies.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas A&M Aggies and Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon.

Game information: Texas A&M Aggies Vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Texas A&M (1-0) vs. Colorado (1-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 11 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Mile High Stadium - Denver, Colorado 

TV/Streaming: FOX

Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SIRIUS 135/XM 191

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-1000), Colorado: (+610)

Spread: Texas A&M: -17.5 (-104), Colorado: +17.5 (-118)

Total: 52.5 – Over: (-105), Under: (-115)

