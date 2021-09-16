September 16, 2021
How to Watch and Listen to Texas A&M vs. New Mexico

Texas A&M returns home to take on the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday. Here is how to watch and listen.
Author:

Despite getting off to a bit of a slow start, the Texas A&M Aggies are coming off of a last-minute 10-7 win over the Colorado Buffaloes On Saturday.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, starting quarterback Haynes King was injured in the process of that win and will be out multiple weeks with an ankle injury

As a result of the close call, the Aggies dropped two spots in the AP poll to No. 7, just behind the Clemson Tigers, and one spot ahead of the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Up next for the Aggies is a return to the friendly confines of Kyle Field, where they will take on the New Mexico Lobos. 

Can the Aggies adjust to the new change at quarterback?

In addition to sticking with AllAggies.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas A&M Aggies and New Mexico Lobos on Saturday morning.

Game information: Texas A&M Aggies Vs. New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Texas A&M (2-0) vs. New Mexico Lobos (2-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 18 at 11 AM CT

Where: Kyle Field - College Station, TX

TV/Streaming: SEC Network, FuboTV

Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SIRIUS 108/XM 190

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-10000), Colorado: (+2500)

Spread: Texas A&M: -29.5 (-110), New Mexico: +29.5 (-105)

Total: 50 – Over: (-110), Under: (-105)

