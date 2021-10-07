How to Watch, Listen and Stream Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Alabama

    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch: Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Alabama

    The Aggies welcome the No. 1 team in the nation to Kyle Field, hoping to pull an upset. Here is how to watch and listen
    Coming off of back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State, the Texas A&M Aggies welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide to College Station, in what will be their toughest test of the season to date.

    Alabama, led by college football legend Nick Saban, is coming off of an impressive win over the Ole Miss Rebels last weekend, cementing their status as the team to beat in the SEC.

    The Crimson tide also has wins over the likes of Florida and Miami under their belt, as they look to take their second-straight national title.

    The two teams have met 13 times in their respective histories, with Alabama leading the series 11-2. The Aggies' only victory over the Crimson Tide since entering the SEC came during their inaugural season in the conference in 2012.

    In addition to sticking with AllAggies.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.

    Game information

    exas A&M Aggies Vs. No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

    Current Records: Texas A&M (3-2) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0)

    Date/Time: Saturday, October 9 at 7:00 PM CT

    Where: Kyle Field - College Station, TX

    TV/Streaming: CBS, FuboTV

    Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SIRIUS 133/XM 191

    Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

    Moneyline: Texas A&M: (+650), Alabama: (-901)

    Spread: Texas A&M: +18 (-110), Alabama: -18 (-105)

    Total: 51 – Over: (-110), Under: (-105)

