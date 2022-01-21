Skip to main content

Jimbo Fisher "Excited To Welcome" D.J. Durkin As Aggies Defensive Coordinator

Texas A&M officially welcomed their new defensive coordinator to College Station on Friday

“We are excited to welcome D.J. [Durkin] as our new defensive coordinator,” Fisher said. “He has done a tremendous job being multiple in his looks that cause problems for opposing offenses. In addition to being an excellent recruiter, D.J. has done a great job of developing his players and has experience in the SEC.”

The terms of their deal have not yet been announced, but it is expected to be for three years, running through the 2024 season.

Durkin was hired by Fisher and the Aggies just one month after former defensive coordinator Mike Elko was lured away to the ACC to become the new coach for the Duke Blue Devils

“I look forward to working with Coach Fisher, the Aggie football staff and the excellent players Coach has assembled,” Durkin said. “I know the 12th Man supports Aggie football. I was at Kyle Field for Texas A&M’s first SEC home game back in 2012 and the atmosphere was electric. We will play with great effort that the 12th Man will be proud of.”

Under Elko, the Aggies were one of the best defensive units in all of college football, ranking No. 3 in the country in scoring defense, where they gave up just 15.9 points per game, and No. 14 in total defense, surrendering just 327.5 yards per contest. 

Durkin, who came to Oxford following a stint as the coach at Maryland, was a godsend for the Rebels in 2021, helping to transform their defense from one of the worst defensive units in program history (117th in scoring defense), to a solid and respectable SEC unit, that gave up just 24.7 points per contest (51st in scoring defense).

DJ Durkin
NFL
USATSI_17159067
USATSI_17159067
USATSI_17161588
USATSI_17161583
USATSI_17072829
USATSI_17159969
Devon Achane

Durkin will have to deal with a substantial turnover on the defensive side of the ball, with standouts such as Leon O'Neal, DeMarvin Leal, Michael Clemons, Jayden Peevy, Aaron Hansford, and Tyree Johnson all headed to the NFL. 

On the other side of that coin, however, the Aggies have also assembled one of the best defensive recruiting classes in the history of the modern recruiting era, with talents such as Walter Nolen, Harold Perkins, Denver Harris, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Anthony Lucas, and others coming in.

Fisher also announced changes to the titles of other defensive staff members, with Elijah Robinson moving to the head coach/run game coordinator/defensive line coach position, and Tyler Santucci being named the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

