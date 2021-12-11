Texas A&M's DC Elko Heads Back To ACC As Head Coach

Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko was always destined to be a head coach one day. That day arrived Friday evening.

According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Elko is expected to be named Duke's next head coach. The news was later confirmed by AP's Ralph Russo.

The school made the announcement official on social media mere minutes after the report.

Elko, 44, is a native of New Jersey and has ties to the east coast and private institutions. As a football player, Elko received his education from the University of Penn, where he played safety from 1995-98.

Elko has slowly emerged as one of the country’s top defensive minds since arriving in Aggieland back in 2018. In 2021, he led the Aggies to the No. 3 scoring defense in the country (15.9 point per game). A&M also finished as the SEC’s top total defense in 2020 (317.3 yards per game).

Elko also been highly influential in the recruiting process for A&M during his time in College Station. Over the last three seasons, the Aggies have finished inside the top 10 of recruiting classes, and should make it a fourth come Dec. 15 on Early Signing Day.

A&M was able to land several top names on SI99's list, including defensive lineman Walter Nolen (No.2), defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (No. 10), wide receiver Evan Stewart (No. 12) and quarterback Conner Weigman (No. 32).

A&M is also expected to be in play linebacker Harold Perkins, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks and defensive lineman Shemar Stewart, all of whom rank inside the top 50 of SI99's list.

Elko has ties to the ACC as he was the first defensive coordinator on Dave Clawson's staff at Wake Forest in 2014. He also has ties working with private institutions as he also served as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator under Brian Kelly in 2017.

Elko was the third-highest paid assistant coach in the country, only behind since-departed Clemson due of Brent Venables and Tony Elliott. He made $2.1 million last season at Texas A&M.

Venables was named the head coach at Oklahoma on Sunday following 10-year run at Clemson. Elliott, who also was in the running for the Duke job, was named the head coach at Virginia Friday morning.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has not yet said if Elko will coach with the No. 25 Aggies (8-4) against No. 17 Wake Forest (10-3) in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.

AllAggies.com will keep you up to date with more information on A&M's plans post the Elko era.

