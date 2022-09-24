Live In-Game Updates: No. 23 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Arkansas

The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies head into AT&T Stadium in Arlington against the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night, hoping to get off to a good start in SEC play.

Last season, the Aggies fell short against the Razorbacks 20-10, in one of the uglier games the team has had offensively under Jimbo Fisher.

However, the Aggies look to be a different team this year, led by new starting quarterback Max Johnson, who took over for Haynes King following Texas A&M's upset loss to Appalachian State in Week 2.

The Aggies (2-1) enter the game coming off a hard-fought 17-9 win over Miami (FL), a battle of two ranked teams. The victory allowed the Aggies to slide up one spot in the AP Top 25. Meanwhile, Arkansas (3-0, 1-0 in SEC), which needed a little push at the end to beat Missouri State, already has an SEC win under its belt after beating South Carolina two weeks ago.

Game Information: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Date/Time: Saturday, September 24, 6 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Arkansas +3

Over/Under: 48

Moneyline: Texas A&M -143 (-110), Arkansas +111 (-110)

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas A&M Radio Network; Sirius/XM Channel 133/190 (XM 961).

Follow along below for live in-game updates:

