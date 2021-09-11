Live Updates: Texas A&M Aggies vs Colorado Buffaloes

A&M continues the 2021 season in Denver on Saturday afternoon against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Texas A&M Aggies and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to battle it out on FOX Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT in Denver, Colorado as the Aggies look to keep their title hopes alive and their AP Top 10 ranking intact.

The Buffaloes come into the game off a 2020 season that saw success and failure.

With zero expectations going into 2020, they rattled off four straight wins in the COVID shortened Pac-12 season, before losing their final two games, including a whooping at the hands of the Texas Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl.

The Buffs had a strong showing last week in a win over Northern Colorado 35-7.

The Aggies are coming off a slow start at Kyle Field in game one of the season against Kent State. They recovered nicely for a 41-10 win.

Follow all the live updates, stats, analysis, and play-by-play on AllAggies.com in our live game blog below, or chat it up on the message board with other A&M fans.

Stay tuned below for our live game blog.

FIRST QUARTER

The Aggies are off to another slow start on offense as they don't appear to be able to move the ball against the Colorado defense. The ground game and the air game stalled out.

Haynes King left the game with an apparent leg injury early and Zach Calzada enters in relief. King was just 1-2 for 8 yards before leaving.

The Aggies' kicker, Seth Small missed a 53-yard field goal that would've given the Aggies their first points of the day.

Spiller and Achane are both struggling to find running room and Calzada can't seem to find any open receivers.

Colorado strikes first with a two-yard run by Broussard capping off a 9-play, 69-yard drive that took 4:43 off the clock.

The quarter ends with Colorado leading 7-0 and the Aggies struggling to find any offense.

SECOND QUARTER

The Aggies find their offense as they get their first 1st down of the game finally.

A&M is clearly missing Haynes King as the Aggies cannot get anything going offensively and the offense looks absolutely out of sync.

Calzada seems to be getting his footing here as consecutive completions take the Aggies to Colorado territory.

Calzada throws the ball away on a 3rd and 3 which forces a field goal to put the Aggies on the board with just 25-seconds left in the half.

At the half, it's 7-3 Colorado.

Calzada is 6-of-15 with 44 yards on the day, Achane has four carries for 27 yards while Spiller has just one yard on three carries.

Wydermyer has two catches for 23 yards and Spiller has 18 yards on three catches.

The Aggies have just 81 total yards to Colorado's 206. The Buffaloes have 140-yards on the ground compared to A&M's 29.

Calzada will have to play better in the second half.

Time of Possession is an issue with the Aggies today, as the Buffs have almost doubled them up. 19:20 - 10:40

This is now two weeks in a row that teams have been able to run the ball against the Aggies.