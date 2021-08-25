LSU Offensive Players To Watch Vs Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies go up against a resurgent offense with new leadership in Baton Rouge

Just two years removed from a national title, the LSU Tigers have had to remake their high-powered offense. After the loss of former passing game coordinator Joe Brady to the Carolina Panthers, new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and new passing game coordinator D.J. Mangas are responsible for bringing "showtime" back to Baton Rouge.

Peetz is on record as saying he would like LSU to be "Quarterback U," as Joe Burrow has set the bar very high.

Senior quarterback Myles Brennan waited three years to become the starter, then was lost for the season in 2020 with a freak abdominal injury in week three at Missouri. Freshmen T.J. Finley and Max Johnson split time over the last seven games.

Johnson sees poised to start 2021 for LSU at quarterback and lead the Tigers back into glory.

LSU's offense last season was only marginally better than their defense, which was one of the worst in the country. The Tigers were ranked 39th nationally in points scored with 32 points per game. LSU was an abysmal (for an SEC team) 109th nationally rushing for only 121.7 yards per game.

The passing game was the most prolific aspect of the offense as the Tigers were 15th in the nation with 312.2 yards per game, meaning LSU had the 35th overall ranked offense with 433.9 yards per game total.

Now, on to the Tigers.

QB- Max Johnson

Max Johnson took over for an injured Myles Brennan after week three in 2020 and took advantage of his time under center. Johnson threw 58 passes in six games last season for 1,069 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. There wasn't so much an open competition with Brennan for the 2021 starting quarterback job as it was just given to Johnson. With those games under his belt and a new offensive coaching support system, look for Johnson to shine.

WR - Kayshon Boutte

Boutte led the Tigers in receiving yards last season and missed out on leading the team in receptions by just four catches. He leads all returning wide receivers in both categories for 2021. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Boutte had 45 catches for 735 yards and five touchdowns, with a yards per catch average of 16.3.

WR - Jaray Jenkins

For those who are close to the 6-foot-4, 194-pound pass-catcher, the breakout has always been viewed as a matter of "when," and not "if." With the departure of wideouts Terrance Marshall Jr and Arik Gilbert, 2021 could the the "when." In 2020 where he saw the role as mostly a third or fourth option at wide receiver, he had 23 catches for 397 yards and two touchdowns.

RB - Tyrion Davis-Price

In 2020 Davis-Price rushed for 446 yards on 104 attempts and scored three touchdowns in five games in a season where the running game was not good. That's good enough for an average of 4.3 yards per carry. He'll still be sharing touches with John Emery Jr. in 2021, but with this newly revamped offense, the running game should be much improved.

