Aggies vs. Tigers Staff Predictions

The Texas A&M Aggies will host LSU in the regular-season finale for both teams at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

All Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6) can do at this point is spoil the College Football Playoff hopes of LSU (9-2, 6-1), which has a date with Georgia in the SEC Championship Game next week. Meanwhile, Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher will do a lot of soul-searching after this lost season.

The All Aggies Staff has its predictions for the game below.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher: This season is over. Texas A&M is an absolute mess. If they are going to get back on track, significant changes must be made from the core of the program, all the way out to the edges. They won't happen by Saturday. LSU wins big. LSU 41, Texas A&M 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: If you had Texas A&M doesn’t go to a bowl game in 2022 on your bingo card, you need to place some bets in Vegas now. Look — this isn’t the recruiting class’ fault. Jimbo Fisher did a great job there. But they weren’t going to help the program this year. This is all about the quarterback position. The Aggies don’t have one and that’s their biggest problem to solve in 2023. LSU 36, Texas A&M 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Is all forgiven with a win in Aggieland? Can playing the role of spoiler change the outlook on Texas A&M's future with coach Jimbo Fisher? No. And betting against a team that's averaging nearly 200 yards on the ground, and 5.1 yards per carry over its last three conference games isn't wise. After all, Texas A&M's run defense still is Texas A&M's run defense. LSU 34, Texas A&M 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: LSU comes into this one with an outside shot at the College Football Playoff while Texas A&M limps in, hoping to end the season on any semblance of a positive note. However, I do not trust Texas A&M in this one at all, regardless of how close they usually play LSU. Give me LSU to pull away in the second half of this one. LSU 42, Texas A&M 21

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here