Mike Elko Credits Texas A&M's Culture for Largest Comeback Win in Program History
Saturday was a bit of a rollercoaster for the Texas A&M Aggies, as South Carolina was able to walk into Kyle Field and absolutely dismantle No. 3 Texas A&M on all fronts to start the game.
The Gamecocks were able to walk into halftime with a 30-3 lead, yet the grit of Mike Elko's team proved that it's not over until it's over, as they scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to stun the Gamecocks, 31-30.
"I'm not at a loss for words a lot," Elko said postgame. "But I was at a loss in the locker room after the game... there are not a lot of teams that have a culture to just keep going."
The 30-3 halftime deficit was the largest deficit that A&M had faced all season, as two interceptions from Marcel Reed were enough to add points to the board for South Carolina.
True Culture Of A&M
After walking into the locker room down 30-3, many fans would've packed up and left, because the chances of completing a comeback would take a lot of fight and effort on both sides of the ball. It also would have been very easy for the Aggies to continue and let the Gamecocks defeat them, yet 28 unanswered points put the nail in the coffin.
"Credit to our guys, credit to how they stuck to it, credit with how they rallied, credit with how they came together," Elko said. "Thought they did a really really good job of staying positive and keep fighting to the next play."
Despite struggling in the first half, Reed was on a heater as he threw for 298 yards in the second half, while adding on three much needed A&M touchdowns. He finished with a new career high in passing yards in a game with 439 yards, which is what kept the Aggies alive.
"For them to go out in the second half and do what they did, that's championship level football," Elko said.
After 30 points were given up in the first half, the Aggie defense was able to shutout LaNorris Sellers and the Gamecock offense, as they were held to just 76 yards in the second half, compared to 312 in the first half.
With the Aggies' advancing to 10-0 on the season, they get ready to play the last regular season game in Kyle Field on Saturday, November 22 as the Aggies take on Samford, before heading to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns for the Lone Star Showdown.