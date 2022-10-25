Skip to main content

REPORT: Multiple Aggies Freshmen Suspended Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup

According to reports, three Aggies freshmen have been suspended by the team, with a possible fourth on the way.

The Texas A&M Aggies had already had a rough go of things in 2022

But on Monday their luck got even worse, with reports surfacing that at least three, but possibly four members of the Aggies' historical 2022 recruiting class have been suspended indefinitely from the team by head coach Jimbo Fisher. 

AllAggies.com is working to confirm which players have been suspended. 

This is now the second time this season that multiple freshmen have been suspended ahead of a ranked matchup in College Station, with wide receiver Chris Marshall, defensive back Denver Harris, defensive back Smoke Bouie, and wide receiver Evan Stewart all missing the game vs. the Miami Hurricanes in September for a violation of team rules.

The Aggies would go on to beat the Hurricanes 17-9. This time, they will face the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels.

The news could not come at a worse time for the Aggies, who are now coming off of three-straight losses in SEC play, and currently sit below .500 at 3-4 on the year. 

Jimbo Fisher also just announced that the team has lost three offensive linemen, Bryce Foster (knee), Aki Ogunbiyi (knee), and Jordan-Spasojevic-Moko (ankle), would miss the remainder of the 2022 season with injuries. 

REPORT: Multiple Aggies Freshmen Suspended Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup

According to reports, three Aggies freshmen have been suspended by the team, with a possible fourth on the way.

The shorthanded Aggies kickoff against Ole Miss on Saturday at 6:30 at Kyle Field.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

