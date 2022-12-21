Aggies Sign Philly-Area O-Lineman

The Texas A&M Aggies worked to bolster their depth in the offensive line in their 2023 football signing class by signing Naquil Betrand during the early signing period.

Betrand, a 6-7, 310-pound lineman from Northeast High School in Philadelphia, Penn., was considering schools like Auburn, Kentucky, Syracuse and Colorado before he committed to the Aggies in August.

The Aggies have lost just one offensive lineman to the transfer portal — PJ Williams. Betrand joins an offensive line room that, per the Aggies’ final game notes from the LSU game, features no seniors and has five potential returning starters in Kam Dewberry, Ruben Fatheree II, Layden Robinson, Matthew Wykoff and Trey Zuhn III.

Texas A&M is hoping to rebound from an uncharacteristic 5-7 season in 2022, one that saw them enter the season with high expectations, including potential contention for a berth in the College Football Playoff. Instead, the Aggies lost in September to Appalachian State at Kyle Field, which turned out to be a sign of things to come.

The Aggies lost six straight games, all in SEC play to miss bowl eligibility for the first time in coach Jimbo Fisher’s five-year tenure in College Station. More urgently, the Aggies saw a flood of current players enter the transfer portal, as more than 20 have opted to leave the Aggie football program.

The Aggies open the 2023 season at home against New Mexico.

