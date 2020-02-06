Recap: Aggies End National Signing Day Addressing Future Needs

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A & M addressed two needs on National Signing Day: depth in the trenches and the backfield. While the addition of three-star running back Darvon Hubbard may come with little surprise, despite that being the name of his city, the addition of McKinnley Jackson certainly did.

And sure, trusting a player's word could go a long way, but until pen hits paper, it's all a guessing game. Even A & M coach Jimbo Fisher wasn't set on Jackson joining the team until he picked up the hat on Wednesday morning in a Mississippi auditorium.

"I felt good about the time he picked that hat up," Fisher said, chuckling during his press conference Wednesday afternoon. "I mean we felt good about him and we felt we were in it because, I'm going to say this about McKinnley [Jackson]; he's a very, very mature young man, very observant and has a tremendous moral compass.

"He's 18 going on 30 as I say."

A & M will finish National Signing Day with the exact number of recruits Fisher set out to recruit a season ago — 25 new Aggies. And although the team will miss out on a five-star runner, the names on the roster will have A & M back in contention for the longevity in a juggernaut SEC West.

Jackson, who was expected to decide between Alabama and A & M, visited College Station a week before the big day. Considered a straight-shooter by Fisher, the 327-pound defender was considered a slam-dunk signing by multiple scouts to solidify the Aggies defensive line for years to come.

“McKinnley has a very unique skillset in that he’s big and physical, a tremendous run (stopper) and very powerful, but extremely athletic and can generate a pass rush from the interior,” Fisher said. “Not all interior guys can (do that). Anytime you get a guy of that stature inside who can be that disruptive and demand double teams … as he develops we think he’s going to be an outstanding player.”

Jackson will join the likes of four-star defensive ends Fadil Diggs and Donnel Harris. His new teammates, three-stars Dallas Walker and Isiah Rakes, should form the base of Elko's 4-2-5 defensive front in the coming years. They will join veterans Jayden Peevy, Tyree Johnson, Bobby Brown and former five-star DeMarvin Leal for the start of the new decade.

Despite missing out on the addition of Zach Evans, Hubbard will bring balance to the Aggies backfield. That could matter more for the short-term as A & M will replace four runners who all bolted for the transfer portal following the 2019 season.

"His body quickness, change of direction and things really enhanced him. He's going to get bigger like that, but I think he's got a little bit big quick," Fisher said of Hubbard.

The Aggies coach praised the former Ohio State commit for "Great hands, very instinctive runner, runs with great leverage and power, strong, physical, very intelligent guy and a good athlete."

Hubbard will join Isaiah Spiller, along with 2020 recruits Deondre Jackson and Devon Achane for the new season. Also, A & M elected to move wide receiver Ainias Smith to the backfield following his success in the Texas Bowl.

As Spiller's secondary runner, Smith tallied 54 rushing yards while also snagging a pair of catches out of the backfield.

“We're going to leave him back there, he is as natural back there as the day is long,” Fisher said Smith's transitions. “He can carry the ball, and not just catch the ball as a back, but he can run routes. There’s a big difference in that, and how you can match him up."

The Aggies will finish as a consensus No.6 roster for a majority of recruiting sites. As the top school in Texas, it's not always about winning your state, but also bringing others to program. The Aggies will feature 14 players, a new school record, as members of the 2020 class.

Of the 14, nine were ranked the No.1 player at their position in their state.

Said Fisher: "It's just the way it goes. We're always going to recruit inside out in Texas; We're always going to recruit the players in Texas and target the guys we think we can win an SEC Championship with and a National Championship with and there's plenty them in Texas.

Only time will tell if this recruiting class will be the one that sends A & M to the next level. Thanks to early recruiting, the Aggies are off to a quick start.

And for Fisher, while winning on National Signing Day will always be a factor, winning early could separate you from going to a contender or pretending to be one.

"You better have your guys ready in the first signing because that's where most of them are going," Fisher said. "I get it. That's the way it is. It's a great relief when it's over."