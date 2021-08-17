New NIL Rule: Distraction For A&M Student-Athletes?

Players profiting off their brand is a new wrinkle in college sports

When the new NIL rule was passed, some predicted it might cause problems for some programs and student-athletes around college football. In the early going, no issues regarding rules violations have come up.

What it has done is put some extra cash in the hands of some players.

“The thing about the NIL, it has not been a distraction,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said during Texas A&M Media Day. “Some of the guys are really having great success with it, from what I understand, making a lot of money, I mean a lot of opportunities.

"That’s what it’s about, I’m very happy for them, but they haven’t let it be a distraction to the team at all and they’ve kept everything separate as far as when it’s time to work and do other things.”

Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller, offensive tackle Kenyon Green, and safety Demani Richardson are each receiving $10,000 for interviews with a fan site, while Spiller also struck a deal with Raising Canes.

While Green, Richardson, and Spiller are clearly among the team's higher-profile and more popular players, NIL has also benefited other such as Hezekiah Jones, who filed for an LLC to sell clothing. Jones ruptured his Achilles in fall camp two seasons ago and purchased a sewing machine and started making clothing to spend time during his recovery.

“Everything is in the works, in the process,” Jones said at Media Day. “I’m already selling jeans, but in terms of more apparel-wise, it’s coming pretty soon.”

He’s also thankful that thanks to the NIL he can start his own business and try to support himself through school.

“It’s just another opportunity to show our personality, and actually profit from it,” Jones said. “It’s been a big topic of discussion for years. So, it’s just amazing to get that accomplished, especially this year.”

