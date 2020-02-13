NFL Free Agency: Several Former Aggies To Hit Open Market

COLLEGE STATION — Although the NFL season came to an end with the Kansas City Chiefs hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, does it ever end? With the league transforming into a year-round spectacle, the NFL offseason might be as crucial as the regular season.

Part of the offseason wonder includes the NFL free agency. Teams will have a chance to restart their franchises with the additions of some top names on the market. Even if the most prominent names don't catch fire, teams can find cheap deals with players that could only expand their roster in the long haul.

Texas A & M will have several former players hitting the market this year. While some will receive a massive payday, others will likely earn a modest pay on the short-term option. Still, any player from the 12th Man could help a team flourish in 2020 — even in a minor role.

Former A & M quarterback Ryan Tannehill could be the biggest name to watch for this offseason. The 31-year-old gunslinger had a resurgence in 2019 as a starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. Replacing Marcus Mariota in Week 5, the former Aggie would go 7-3 as a starter, throwing for over 2,700 yards and 22 touchdowns on the way to an AFC Championship appearance.

A new and improved Tannehill will likely come cheaper than most quarterbacks but still is in the market for a modest payday. According to multiple reports, the former Dolphins quarterback has added a new agent in CAA's Brian Ayrault — the same agent as Titans' general manager Jon Robinson.

The Titans could draft a quarterback for the future, but the short-term plan should be to stick with Tannehill. A two-year deal with a third year option could be enough to bring the multi-purpose quarterback into the spotlight and back to the Music City.

Former Aggies defensive end Michael Bennett will hit the market this offseason as well. A three-time Pro Bowler and former member of the "Legion of Boom" in Seattle, the 34-year-old Bennett recently spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, and Dallas Cowboys.

Production in a limited is still a likely option for Bennett. Since his departure from Seattle, the former Aggie has collected 66 tackles, 15.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. A one-year contract could likely be the move in what could be the final year for the Aggie alum at the professional level.

Other free agents from Texas A & M include offensive tackle Germain Ifedi (Seattle), tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (Cleveland), Jermaine Eluemunor (New England), offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (Jacksonville) and defensive end Daeshon Hall (Philadelphia).

The NFL free-agent signing period will officially begin on March 18.