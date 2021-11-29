Oklahoma's Rattler Enters NCAA Transfer Portal; Is A&M A Fit?

The Texas A&M Aggies have had their ups and downs at quarterback in 2021, and in 2022, things might not get any easier.

However, a potential plug-and-play replacement has now surfaced for Jimbo Fisher, with Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler entering his name into the NCAA Transfer portal on Monday.

“Sooner Nation, thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at this prestigious institution,” Rattler said via his Twitter account. “Thank you to every teammate and coach these last three seasons. We won several games together and made memories that I will cherish forever. “… At this time, I would like to announce that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my academic and athletic career. Thank you again, Oklahoma. I will miss you.”

Rattler's official decision came less than 24 hours after now-former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley accepted the head coaching job at USC.

However, that choice was likely already made well before Riley decided to leave Norman after Rattler was benched in favor of freshman Caleb Williams in the Red River Showdown this October against Texas.

Williams would go on to lead OU back from a 28-7 deficit, and cement himself as the starter for the Sooners.

With Rattler now on the move, there are plenty of top programs that will be surely be vying for his services going forward, including the Texas A&M Aggies, amongst other intriguing destinations.

Currently, in College Station, The Aggies QB

So if Rattler does decide to look at A&M, that lack of true starter on the current roster will be quite appetizing.

However, Rattler also has something else to consider -- Jimbo Fisher's ability to groom quarterbacks

Need proof? Look no further than JaMarcus Russell, Christian Ponder, Jamies Winston, and Kellen Mond.

Nearly every quarterback that Fisher touches turns into gold in the minds of NFL scouts.

Russell, while he didn't have a pro career to write home about, was developed into the No. 1 overall selection in the 2007 NFL Draft. Ponder, is a similar story being selected 12th overall by Minnesota in the 2012 draft.

Fisher then turned Jamies Winston into a Heisman winner, a national champion, and a No. 1 overall selection in 2015.

Even with the Aggies, Fisher has continued that success, helping Kellen Mond develop from an average at best signal-caller, into one of the most successful Aggie quarterbacks in program history.

He also helped Mond secure his NFL future after last season, something Rattler will desperately want.

Could Fisher do the same things for Rattler? That is unknown as of right now. Rattler will have to be the one that takes the steps to improve his on-field production and learn to grow.

But if he wants to do those things, Fisher's track record speaks for itself, and College Station would be a smart choice to begin the resurrection of his career.

Rattler will end his Oklahoma career completing 70-percent of his passes for 4,595 passing yards, and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

He also has nine rushing touchdowns, to go along with a 15-2 record as a starter, including a Big 12 title.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here