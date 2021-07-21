Out Of The Big 12: Longhorns And Sooners To Join Aggies In SEC?

Potentially, the Aggies and Longhorns could meet up once more in the SEC.

In 2012, Texas A&M said goodbye to the big 12 and entered the Southeastern Conference. Could two old rivals be joining them nearly a decade later?

As reported first by the Houston Chronicle, both Texas and Oklahoma of the Big 12 have reached out to the SEC about potentially joining the conference.

Both Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey have declined comments to the Chronicle, but Fisher elaborated Wednesday afternoon.

"I bet they would," Fisher told reporters in Hoover, Ala. at SEC Media Days. "I'm just worried about Texas A&M. We got the greatest league in ball."

The potential re-alignment, which would increase the size of the SEC from 14 to 16 teams, is something the SEC has spoken about in the past. Currently, the Sooners have won five straight Big 12 titles under both Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley.

Texas, who recently hired former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, is still looking for its first conference championship since 2009.

Should the Sooners and the Longhorns join the SEC, it would reunite multiple rivalries. A&M might have been the biggest name to leave the conference, but don't forget Missouri also joined the same year.

If official, UT’s addition to the SEC would also mean the Aggies and Longhorns would again the first time since 2011. Best of all? A rivalry would be renewed.

