Aggies Crush Prairie View; Next is LSU, With Lots To Play For

Texas A&M's college football playoff hopes may be all but over, but there is still plenty to play for.

After dispatching of Prairie View A&M by a score of 52-3 on Saturday in what was the final game at Kyle Field for a good portion of players who helped shape the program, the Aggies will now head to Tiger Stadium to face LSU, looking to make a statement next Saturday.

Those players deserved their recognition for everything that they have accomplished in Aggie uniform, helping to resurrect a program that had nearly crumbled before the arrival of Jimbo Fisher.

They have signature wins, bowl victories, and major upsets, and many of those players will soon be off to make a paycheck on Sundays in the NFL.

However, their job is not yet done.

And against the Tigers, Texas A&M might face its biggest threat of the season.

The task over Prairie View here was not large. The Aggies scored in a variety of ways, on offense ...

And on defense ...

QB Zach Calzada retired early after throwing two TD passes to Moose Muhammad III, and five different ball-carriers were effective, including Devon Achane with two TDs. But the "tune-up'' is over.

And yes, the environment in last weekend's loss to Ole Miss may have been tough, but it will be nothing like Tiger Stadium at night.

Not only will it be the quintessential Death Valley setting ... one of the toughest environments to play in in all of sports... but it will also be Ed Orgeron's final game as LSU's head coach, after mutually agreeing to part ways with the program earlier this season.

Suffice it to say, despite the way the end of his story in Baton Rogue has been written, the players and the fans will all but certainly show up in a big way on Saturday in support of the man who brought them a national title just two seasons ago.

And Jimbo Fisher needs to have his players ready, because depending on what happens with the rest of the SEC over the final two weeks, there could still be New Year's Six bowls on the table.

With a trip to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl, or to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, and maybe a win there, the Aggies would not only be able to put a cherry on top of the 2021 season for the seniors and departing juniors but be able to emphatically prove to recruits around the country that the Texas A&M football program is here to stay.

And that is still worth playing for.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here