Preview: Texas A&M Closes Out Homestand With Texas Duo

COLLEGE STATION — Even with troubles against the armed forces, Texas A & M baseball defended their home turf. Another series sweep under their belt, the Aggies improved to 8-0, climbing up the rankings in the eyes of the NCAA voters.

The Aggies will close out their 10-game homestand this week with two in-state foes visiting Olsen Field. The Houston Baptist Huskies will visit the team Tuesday for before the Incarnate Word Cardinals travel from San Antonio Wednesday evening. Both games will have a 6:32 p.m. first pitch time.

Pitching has always been the base for Rob Childress' roster during their runs for the College World Series. This season, the offense has taken control at the plate, currently leading the country with 107 runs and 13.4 runs per game.

The Aggies also rank in a plethora of top 10 categories during the start of the season. Currently, the team ranks 2nd in hits (99), on-base percentage (.489), and hit by pitches (21), 4th in walks (56), batting average (.359), 5th in slugging percentage (,572) and 6th in home runs (11), pitcher strikeouts per nine innings (13.0), 7th in doubles (22), stolen bases (18) and 8th in doubles per game (2.75).

Junior infielder Bryce Blaum has been a consistent at the top of the Aggies' lineup. Against West Point, the Sugar Land, Texas, native would finish with a .720 on-base percentage for the week, batting 7-for-14 with nine walks and two HBP. Blaum would be named SEC Co-Player of the Week by the conference Monday.

For the week, Blaum was the only player in the league to register double digits in either the runs (12) or RBI (10) column. He also led the SEC in doubles (5) stolen bases (5) and walks (9) for the week. His incredible stretch included scoring multiple runs in every contest and reaching base at least three times in all five games. Blaum has scored in the first inning of the last four games.

The rotation will remain in-tact as Dustin Saenz and Johnathan Childress will each make their second start on the year. Against Stephen F. Austin, Saenz (1-0) posted a 3.86 ERA, striking out six and allowing six hits in a 13-4 victory. In his first start back from surgery, Childress (1-0) would strikeout three off three innings of work in a 30-2 win.

The Huskies (2-6) are coming off a series loss to Ball State, where the Cardinals would outscore the team 19-16. Most recently, HBU was able to close the series out with a 10-8 victory behind a three-hit performance from first baseman Johnny Gonzales. Austin Spinney (0-2, 8.68 ERA) will garner the start Tuesday night.

The Cardinals (4-2) recently lost two of three in the Irish Alamo Classic against Notre Dame and Toledo. The team managed to pull away with a 7-3 win over Alamo City rival UTSA Sunday afternoon. Their pitcher for Wednesday's game has yet to be determined.

A & M hopes to continue their first-month success heading into the final says of the February. Over the past seven seasons, the team has logged a 57-5 record to open the season. Texas A & M is 100-8 in regular-season non-conference home games.