Quinn Ewers On The Move? Aggies Listed As Suitor

After choosing to play for Ohio State University, former Texas commit Quinn Ewers, the No.1 quarterback in the 2021 class, has had an interesting couple of months.

Things seemed to be calm, but rumors began to suggest that Ewers may leave Columbus earlier than expected.

In fact, in October, Ewers appeared to remove Ohio State from his bio, sending the Twitter and social media world into a frenzy.

Additionally, Ewers hadn’t received any playing time and instead has been sitting in a crowded Buckeyes quarterback room led by sophomore C.J. Stroud, backup Kyle McCord, and Jack Miller (who recently entered the transfer portal).

And now, those rumors seem to be coming to a head, with Yahoo's Pete Thamel reporting that Ewers intends to transfer from Ohio State, and return to Texas.

Thamel also listed the possible destinations that Ewers might consider, including Texas, Texas Tech, and Texas A&M

Ewers, of course, was originally a Texas Longhorns commit under Tom Herman, but De-committed last season and eventually pledged to the Buckeyes.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian did initially try to re-pursue Ewers in advance of National Signing Day last season, but the Longhorns elected to go in another direction.

As for the Aggies, there is plenty of uncertainty at the quarterback position, with Haynes King and Zach Calzada largely unproven and inconsistent.

And though the Aggies are bringing in elite 2022 quarterback Conner Weigman, that does not mean that Ewers will not be a heavy consideration for the Aggies, who are in desperate need of stability at the position.

If nothing else, Ewers now fits that description.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here