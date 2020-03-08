Recap: Aggies Gain Revenge Over Arkansas In SEC Finale

COLLEGE STATION — Southeastern Conference play begins as Texas A & M and Arkansas the talk of conversation. The two schools, best known for their runs in the NCAA, would begin conference play with two new coaches in Virginia Tech's Buzz Williams and Nevada's Eric Musselman, respectively.

Musselman picked up his first SEC win at home against the Aggies in January, 69-59. The Williams era looked to off to a rocky start as poor shooting and horrendous defending were the conversation starters.

Funny how time in a new system could change the opinion of a fan — something Williams was able to accomplish in College Station in just two months. The Aggies returned to favor against Arkansas at home to close out the regular season with a 77-69 victory.

“I think we just proved it’s not as much about what people say; it’s what you do behind closed doors,” Nebo said. “It’s about how together you are as a team. It didn’t matter if people pick you first or last. It just depends on what you do between the lines.”

A & M struggled to pick up points during the regular season due to weaker offensive play. The team was considered one of the worst in the NCAA from behind the arc. Meanwhile, the Aggies couldn't contain opponents around the rim, struggling to rebound on both sides of the court.

The team shot 47.7% from the field, 40% from the 3-point range and outrebounded the Razorbacks by 16. It's safe to say this could be the team on the rise next season.

"I've learned so many life lessons from these kids," the first-year Aggie coach said, finally relaxed on Saturday evening. "And the work is the reward."

Work comes in many forms, but perhaps none more than change. For Josh Nebo and Wendell Mitchell, the duo would be forced to change everything they knew with one final year left. A new system under a new coach with a plethora of new players could always make someone suspect of struggle.

Williams' message should be clear as he heads into the recruiting trail this offseason; 'if they can learn it, so can you'. Mitchell finished with a team-high 25 points while Nebo, the team's season-leading scorer, picked up 20.

"We closed out our careers at home the right way," Nebo said. "It was a happy moment for both of us."

The Aggies trailed 28-21 with just over three minutes remaining until halftime. A late surge would see A & M outscored the Razorbacks 12-2 headed to the locker room. The pinnacle 'wow' second came in the final second as Nebo's hauled in his rebound and dunk as time expired.

Emanuel Miller made four free throws and Mitchell made two layups in that span in shoving the Aggies ahead by three at the half. Miller would grab a season-high 10 rebounds while Arkansas' Mason Jones continues to be dominant in conference play, scoring 30 for the third time in four contents.

As time began to close, the Aggies showed the nation why it's hard to sleep on their potential. Nebo would haul in an alley-oop to extend the lead, but it was Quenton Jackson's one-handed version that put Reed Arena on their feet. As senior night came to a close, A & M fans had something to look forward to with the junior's final top 10 play of the season.

“I thought it was as lively as Reed Arena has been in my tenure here,” Willams said. “Incredible intangible effort plays in that sequence. First to the floor. An unclean rebound. Never assuming we had possession or they had possession.”

Both team's next stop will be to Nashville or the annual SEC tournament. The Aggies, who were voted on peers to finish 12th in the conference will have a day to relax, closing out the year at the No.7 season. They'll go for the trifecta of defeating No.10 Missouri Thursday for a shot to double down against No.2 Auburn Friday night.

A & M's season had its doubts, but Williams will be remembered for his first season as the man who brought A & M back. The team finished with its most victories in four years when future NBAer's Daniel House and Alex Caruso would lead the way to a Sweet Sixteen appearance against Michigan in 2016.

As for the man in command, don't be surprised to see him walking away with more than just a moral victory. If the SEC coaches have a say, the former Hokie could be adding another piece of hardware to his trophy case in the coming week.

Buzz is one of the best coaches in the country. Period," Musselman said.

The No.11 Razorbacks are set for a play-in game Wednesday against No.14 Vanderbilt. The winner will take on No.6 South Carolina Friday.