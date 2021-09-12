LOOK: Relive The Aggies' 10-7 Win Over The Buffaloes

Relive the Aggies' come from behind win over the Buffaloes in Denver

In the Aggies' first game of the season, starting quarterback Haynes King and the offense started slowly against Kent State last week. That trend continued in week two against Colorado at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, but for a very different reason.

King completed just one pass on two attempts before leaving the game with what was described as a lower leg injury. The only return he made was an appearance on the A&M sideline wearing a medical walking boot and being assisted by crutches.

The offense was then left in the hands of Aggies' backup quarterback Zach Calzada.

Calzada competed throughout spring and fall camps for the starting job, with King edging him out the week before the season opener.

Calzada completed just two of his first eight passes for only two yards, and the offense had no first downs until near the end of the first half. He appeared lost at times and completely out of sync with the rest of the offense, and appeared to make poor decisions, often throwing the ball into coverage and locking on to his receivers early in their routes, tipping off the defense.

After struggling for the majority of the game following King's exit, Calzada would eventually lead the Aggies on a dramatic game-winning touchdown drive to put them up 10-7.

A&M can only hope a full week of practice with the first-team offense will settle Calzada. With another non-conference test approaching, it would appear he now has the reigns of this offense. The Aggies next face New Mexico at Kyle Field on Sept. 18.

You can view the full photo gallery and highlights from the win below:

