Aggies Sign Talented Edge Rusher

The Texas A&M Aggies worked to bolster their depth in the pass rush in their 2023 football signing class by signing Rylan Kennedy during the early signing period.

Kennedy, a 6-4, 210-pound edge rusher from Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas, was considering schools like Auburn, California, Missouri Southern State and San Diego State before he committed to the Aggies in Dec. 12.

He joins a defensive line group that included no seniors last season. Two freshmen made starts for the Aggies last season — Walter Nolen and LT Overton. Some of that defensive line depth has already been submitted to the transfer portal, including Marcus Burris, Dallas Walker IV, Tunmise Adeleye and Elijah Jeudy. All are leaving with four years of eligibility remaining. Another edge rusher, Donell Harris, has already opted for the portal.

Texas A&M is hoping to rebound from an uncharacteristic 5-7 season in 2022, one that saw them enter the season with high expectations, including potential contention for a berth in the College Football Playoff. Instead, the Aggies lost in September to Appalachian State at Kyle Field, which turned out to be a sign of things to come.

The Aggies lost six straight games, all in SEC play to miss bowl eligibility for the first time in coach Jimbo Fisher’s five-year tenure in College Station. More urgently, the Aggies saw a flood of current players enter the transfer portal, as more than 20 have opted to leave the Aggie football program.

The Aggies open the 2023 season at home against New Mexico.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

