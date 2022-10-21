SEC Fan Nation Game Predictions for Week 8

The Texas A&M Aggies return from their bye week to see if they can remain undefeated in their all-time series with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Aggies, who have lost their last two games, have a 7-0 record all-time against the Gamecocks, who are also coming off a bye after having beaten Kentucky.

Predictions for that game will come out later this week. But what about the rest of the SEC?

Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report provide their predictions for the rest of the SEC games this week.

UT Martin at Tennessee, 11 a.m. central, SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: This is a classic “little brother-big brother” game that the Vols should walk through pretty easily. Tennessee 55, UT Marin 10

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Volunteers might have a bit of an emotional letdown after the thrilling win over Alabama, but that doesn’t mean a blowout win over UT Martin isn’t already well in the works. Tennessee 54, UT Martin 9

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I mean, naturally, this would be the perfect letdown game. But the Skyhawks only win this game if they’re unable to get new goal posts for Neyland Stadium. And, hey, Tennessee — don’t start a GoFundMe for new goal posts when you know darn well you can afford replacements. Bad look. Tennessee 52, UT Martin 10

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Holy lucky schedule, Tennessee. Thank goodness the Vols are facing the Skyhawks instead of Kentucky after last week's emotional win over Alabama. Make no mistake, Tennessee will win, but it could be an ugly start to no one's surprise. Tennessee 38, UT Martin 7

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: There isn't a whole lot to write about this one. Tennessee is a legit College Football Playoff contender and should have no issue dispatching UT Martin. Tennessee 63, UT Martin 7

No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU, 2:30 p.m. central, CBS

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Who would’ve predicted Ole Miss in the AP Top 10? Usually, LSU spells trouble, but the Rebels should continue to win in this game. Ole Miss 40, LSU 31

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Ole Miss found itself in early battles against two of the worst teams in the SEC the past few weeks. Headed into Baton Rouge, the Rebels will be in another close one against an underrated LSU team that will come up inches short of an upset. Ole Miss 39, LSU 37

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I’m incredibly tempted to pick LSU here. Ole Miss has to lose sometime right? This would be the perfect time. The Rebels are feeling good, they’re playing an LSU team that’s feeling good but that you might underestimate just a little bit. Alabama lost last week so the SEC West Division is there for the taking. Does all of that spell doom for the Rebels? Not necessarily. If coach Lane Kiffin can get the running game clicking, I think that favors Ole Miss. And, on the road, the running game can be your best friend. Ole Miss 34, LSU 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Ole Miss remains the biggest underdog in the country despite being undefeated. They're one of six programs nationally with a Top-20 scoring offense and Top-20 scoring defense. Running back Zach Evans turns on the jets and coach Lane Kiffin pounces for four quarters to improve to 8-0, inching that much closer to a must-see spectacle against Alabama on Nov. 12. Ole Miss 34, LSU 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: While Tennessee rightfully has seen a lot of the headlines this season, Ole Miss currently finds itself 7-0 and also in the Top 10. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has his team rolling and will lead them into a hostile environment to take on LSU this Saturday. It won't come easy but look for Ole Miss to leave this one still undefeated and creeping further up in the Top 10. Ole Miss 41, LSU 31

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 3 p.m. central, SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: This will be Mizzou’s homecoming game and it will be eager to win it. The Tigers don’t have a conference victory yet, but neither does Vandy. Either way, one of these programs will move up a bit in the conference standings. Missouri should be that team, though. Missouri 28, Vanderbilt 20

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Tigers will have their work cut out for them against a Vanderbilt team capable of pulling out a road win in Columbia. But Mizzou needs a win in SEC play at some point. Missouri 33, Vanderbilt 24

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Vandy has this awful SEC losing streak, and at some point it has to go. If you’re looking at the Commodores’ schedule, this is probably their last, best chance to do it this season. Missouri coming off a bye week should be well rested. But these Tigers don’t score a lot of points, nor do they consistent and effectively execute. Vandy has a shot here, and I think they snap the losing streak on Saturday. Vanderbilt 28, Missouri 24

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Heads, it's Vandy. Tails, it's Mizzou. I'll just go against the grain and say it's heads. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz might be the most under-the-radar name when it comes to coaches on the hot seat. Vanderbilt 28, Missouri 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: These two teams have consistently found themselves as the bottom two teams in our weekly SEC power rankings, and for good reason. However, while all signs point this to being a bad game, something tells me it'll be good in some dumb way. Missouri will pull out the win in its homecoming game, snapping a three-game losing streak and slightly righting the ship. Missouri 28, Vanderbilt 13

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama, 6 p.m. central, ESPN

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Alabama gets back on track with a W against the Bulldogs at home. Alabama 40, Mississippi State 24

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: This should be a fun one … but not for Hail State. The pass-happy Bulldogs will keep things interesting against Alabama, but the Tide might be a little too ticked off after last week’s loss to have another game come down to the wire. Alabama 41, Mississippi State 31

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: What’s the only thing worse than facing a talented Alabama team with Nick Saban as head coach? Facing a talented Alabama team with Nick Saban as head coach AND they’re ticked off. Mississippi State is taking Tennessee off the Christmas card this year. Alabama 37, Mississippi State 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Alabama has lost two regular season games since 2019. In both instances, the Crimson Tide took on Mississippi State immediately after and reminded the country that it’s still Alabama by outscoring the Bulldogs 87-16. It's closer this season, but the final result remains. Alabama 44, Mississippi State 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: A ticked off Alabama is likely not an ideal scenario for Mississippi State. However, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers could have a field day against a very shaky Alabama secondary. That being said, while Mississippi State keeps this one close early, Alabama will pull away late in this one to get back on track in SEC play. Alabama 42, Mississippi State 28

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here