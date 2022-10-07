SEC Fan Nation Week 6 Staff Predictions

The Texas A&M Aggies are getting ready for Saturday’s matchup with No. 1 Alabama at 7 p.m.. Those predictions will come later this week.

But what about the rest of the SEC?

Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report provide their predictions for the rest of the SEC games this week.

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0) at LSU (4-1, 2-0), 11 a.m. central, ESPN

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Tennessee might have the best offense in college football. LSU has rebounded from their season opening loss to FSU, but they still won’t have enough gas in the tank to overcome the Vols. Tennessee 41, LSU 24

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Even in Baton Rouge against a LSU team riding a four-game win streak, I think the Vols will stay undefeated for one more week ahead of their matchup with Alabama. Tennessee 29, LSU 25

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Remember that nutty game in 2010? I was at that game. I’m cheering for extreme wackiness on Saturday. Oddly, I think LSU has a real shot here. LSU 31, Tennessee 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: I don't care who you are or what your record might be before this game. Playing at Death Valley is always a challenge ... when the game is at night. Too bad it's an 11 a.m. kick. And while the Tigers have turned a corner under Brian Kelly in Year 1, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for only 85 yards against an Auburn secondary that has allowed 968 yards in coverage this season. Vols remain undefeated heading into The Third Saturday in October. Tennessee 38, LSU 21

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Tennessee looks legit this season, while LSU has the potential to be a dangerous team down the stretch in the SEC. However, Tennessee keeps its dominant streak up and walks away from this one with a victory. Tennessee 38, LSU 28

Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) at No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 2-0), 11 a.m. central, SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Arkansas has had two tough conference losses in a row and even though the Razorbacks will be on the road, they’ll get back in the win column here. Arkansas 31, Mississippi State 27

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Mississippi State plays arguably the toughest schedule in the country the rest of the way. The air attack will be able to out-pace the Razorbacks this week, but the losses will start to pile up against teams like Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, and Ole Miss later in the year. Mississippi State 40, Arkansas 31

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I have absolutely no idea. But after listening to Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, I’m definitely eloping (if someone ever agrees to marry me, that is). Mississippi State 33, Arkansas 30

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Arkansas is a very good program, but its secondary woes are evident. If not for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young suffering a shoulder injury, the Hogs would have likely allowed over 250 passing yards. It's a good thing MSU quarterback Will Rogers is known for his legs and not his arm, right? It's close, but the Bulldogs move to 5-1 on the year. Mississippi State 41, Arkansas 31

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Mississippi State's offense looks as potent as ever this season, with Rogers dicing up whichever defense is in front of him. That trend continues this week as he leads Mississippi State to an impressive home win over Arkansas. Mississippi State 31, Arkansas 20

Missouri (2-3, 0-2) at Florida (3-2, 0-2), 11 a.m. central, ESPNU

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Mizzou was a couple plays away from taking down the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Their defense looked like a real, live SEC unit, especially the secondary. Up front, edge rushers Trajan Jeffcoat and Isaiah McGuire have improved every game and could cause some problems for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. Florida’s talented, and comfortable in The Swamp, but the Tigers are due for an SEC win and they’re going to get it here. Missouri 27, Florida 25

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: After what Missouri showed us last week, I think the Tigers give the Gators a real fight in The Swamp. It’ll be close but the Tigers fall for the third straight game. Florida 25, Mizzou 23

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I thought that Missouri showed some real guts in how it played Georgia on Saturday. But, that’s the No. 1 team in the nation. This is unranked Florida. Can the Tigers get up for that? I’m not sure. Plus, Florida has similar motivation. The Gators just want to win an SEC game. Most of the time, the winner wins by double digits. Florida has more offensive firepower. Florida 38, Missouri 22

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: If the Tigers can stop Richardson and the Gators' rushing attack, they have a chance to win. Surprisingly, Florida has the worst run defense in the SEC this season, allowing teams to tally 193.2 yards per game. Give me Mizzou with the upset in the Swamp. Missouri 24, Florida 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This game will depend entirely on which version of Missouri shows up against Florida. I'm banking on the version that almost shocked Georgia showing up, as the Tigers go into The Swamp and shock Florida on the road in an upset. Missouri 28, Florida 27

Auburn (3-2, 0-2) at No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 2-0), 2:30 p.m. central, CBS

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: The Bulldogs fell out of the top spot this past weekend, but that’s about the only negative for Georgia. They’ll get back to business here with a win over Auburn. Georgia 44, Auburn 20

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Georgia nearly got upset last week versus Mizzou in a game that likely woke the Bulldogs up from their two-week slouch. Unfortunately for Auburn, Georgia won’t make it three weeks in a row of subpar play. Georgia 37, Auburn 10

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: It’s gonna start getting real for Auburn now. Plus, Georgia is ticked after struggling with Mizzou last week. Georgia 44, Auburn 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Watch Auburn coach Bryan Harsin be the one to upset Georgia in the midst of being fired. If that happens, does Auburn build a statue of the second-year coach or fire him on the spot for winning against a quality opponent? It's close, but Georgia squeaks by to remain undefeated. Better luck next place, Harsin. Georgia 34, Auburn 21

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Georgia will look to rebound from a near stunning upset at the hands of Missouri last weekend. Unfortunately for Auburn, it happens to be the team on the receiving end of that rebound. Georgia wins big and takes care of Auburn easily. Georgia 49, Auburn 14

No. 9 Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0) at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1), 3 p.m. central, SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Ole Miss has been a bit of a surprise this year. They should roll Vandy, but don’t count the Commodores out without a fight. Ole Miss 35, Vanderbilt 19

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Ole Miss might have the best rushing attack in the country. The Rebels somehow look better than they did last season and an improved, but still poor Vanderbilt team won’t get in the way of their recent streak of productiveness. Ole Miss 43, Vanderbilt 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Over the course of history, this is actually a close series. But Ole Miss has won the last three matchups. The Rebels seem to have figure things out. Vanderbilt is playing better football, but there is still a significant talent gap between the Commodores and most of the SEC. Ole Miss 38, Vanderbilt 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Will fans that traveled from Oxford to Nashville remember that there's a football game going on? Think about it — Broadway is a fun time, and Hotty Toddy nation could simply use the Rebels' road trip as an excuse to party. Oh, right, the score... the Rebels win by two or more touchdowns. Ole Miss 38, Vanderbilt 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: A Top-10 Ole Miss squad hits the road to take on Vanderbilt, a game it should win relatively easy. However, at the half this game will be closer than people anticipate before Ole Miss pulls away quickly in the second half. Ole Miss 48, Vanderbilt 21

South Carolina (3-2, 0-2) at No. 13 Kentucky (4-1, 1-1), 6:30 p.m. central, SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: The Wildcats should take care of South Carolina at home. Kentucky 30, South Carolina 10

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: South Carolina has dominated inferior completion over its last two games but will have a rude awakening against a Kentucky team that still can’t believe how it lost against Ole Miss last week. Kentucky 37, South Carolina 20

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: If Kentucky wants to win the SEC East, it has to win this game. If it wants to be a program to contend with for years to come, it has to prove it can win games like this after losing games like last week against Ole Miss. I think they can. Kentucky 33, South Carolina 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: The good news for South Carolina? Kentucky is averaging an SEC-low 2.5 yards per run. The bad news for South Carolina? The game is in Lexington and Kentucky lost to Ole Miss last week, knocking the program out of the Top 10. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis attacks early and often en route to a Wildcat win. Kentucky 34, South Carolina 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Kentucky will enter this game ticked off following an upset loss at the hands of Ole Miss. In a game that has the potential to be interesting, Kentucky cruises to the easy victory. Kentucky 38, South Carolina 17

