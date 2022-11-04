SEC Week 10 Football Fan Nation Staff Predictions

The Texas A&M Aggies are hosting Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday.

Predictions for that game will come out later this week. But what about the rest of the SEC?

Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report provide their predictions for the rest of the SEC games this week.

Kentucky at Missouri, 11 a.m. central, SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Missouri’s riding high after upsetting South Carolina last week and the Tigers have one of the best defenses in the conference. The Wildcats and quarterback Will Levis got exposed a little bit against Tennessee on Saturday, so they may not be as powerful an offense as people once thought. Mizzou will hold Kentucky to two touchdowns or less in this one. Missouri 24, Kentucky 14

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Last week’s result might make it seem like Mizzou — which took down No. 25 South Carolina on the road — has a shot over a Kentucky team that was blown out by Tennessee. But if anything, that loss gives the Wildcats more incentive to blow the doors off of this game. The Tigers have shown progress but this won’t be enough against the Wildcats. Kentucky 34, Mizzou 16

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Man, just when you thought you had Missouri figured out, the Tigers go and win two games in a row, the latter against a ranked team. Kentucky is now starting to look more like, you know, Kentucky. I think I’ll roll the dice and take the home team. Missouri 21, Kentucky 17

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Are we sure Levis is "that" guy at the next level? Are we sure that Kentucky is that much better than Mizzou? Maybe not, but the Wildcats get a much-needed win as a palette cleanser following an abysmal performance against Tennessee the week prior. Kentucky 35, Missouri 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Don’t look now but Missouri has won two games in a row and looks to be putting things together late in the season. While Kentucky lost to South Carolina, Missouri won its matchup with relative ease. I’m really feeling Missouri in this one for a third straight win in SEC play. Missouri 28, Kentucky 17

No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia, 2:30 p.m. central, CBS

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: This is the game of the week in college football, and maybe the game of the year for Tennessee. A win here and the Vols are likely headed to the SEC Championship Game, perhaps even the College Football Playoff. They’ll be laser focused on winning this one. Tennessee 40, Georgia 28

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The regular-season game of the year in college football. Tennessee’s explosive offense has shown no signs of slowing down but will face arguably the best defense in the country. It’s an interesting game to see which one will break first, but I don’t think the Bulldogs can stop the Tennessee magic. Tennessee 31, Georgia 26

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Who would have thought this would be the biggest game of the weekend back in August? I think … I think the fairy tale ends for Tennessee. Georgia 24, Tennessee 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: So much will happen after this game. For the first time in the history of the College Football Playoff era, the No. 1 team in the CFP rankings will face the No. 1 team in the AP Poll. And while the Vols have five ranked wins on the season, their pass defense has had one great game. Can Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett attack early and expose the glaring woes surrounding Tennessee? Can Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker maneuver his way through another top-ranked defense? Experience matters in games like this, so the Bulldogs, at home, remain undefeated. Georgia 41, Tennessee 31

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: There is not a bigger game in the SEC this weekend than this one, as it will not only have SEC championship game implications but College Football Playoff implications. Hooker has been phenomenal all season and will have a tough matchup against Georgia’s defense. That being said, Hooker will have his Heisman moment as Tennessee stays undefeated. Tennessee 35, Georgia 28

Liberty at Arkansas, 3 p.m. central, SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Arkansas could use a break right about now and they’ll get it here. Arkansas 35, Liberty 17

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Considering how inconsistent Arkansas has been, underestimating Liberty should be the last thing on the agenda. But that said, the Hogs will still come away with a double-digit win. Arkansas 30, Liberty 19

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Take the Flames serious. Liberty is a good team. But Arkansas should prevail. But the score is going resemble that seven-point win over Cincinnati earlier this season. Arkansas 37, Liberty 30

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: This one is pretty simple. Arkansas has the personnel to be one of the best teams in the nation, but injuries have hampered its production. Meanwhile, the Flames are 7-1 thanks to a potent rushing offense led by Dae Dae Harris and Sherdo Lewis. Still, Arkansas is hosting Liberty, and that ultimately will be a factor in the outcome. Hogs become bowl eligible, but the Flames beat the spread. Arkansas 38, Liberty 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Which Arkansas team shows up in this one will influence how this game goes, as it has looked inconsistent this season and Liberty is no slouch. Arkansas gets the win in this one but it won’t be an easy game, with Liberty making it an all-out slugfest. Arkansas 38, Liberty 28

No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU, 6 p.m. central, ESPN

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Who would have predicted LSU being in the Top 10 after seeing them in the first three weeks of the season? Here are the Tigers, though, but probably not for long. Bama rolls the Tigers in this one. Alabama 33, LSU 13

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Both teams have had two weeks to prepare for this game. With that being the case, it’s easy to want to give the advantage to Nick Saban. But even though LSU’s No. 10 spot in the first installment of the CFP rankings might be a bit high, I’ll take the Tigers in an upset at home over the Tide. LSU 37, Alabama 34

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: The only thing I don’t want to do more than walk barefoot across hot coals is play a Nick Saban-coached team after a bye week. Alabama 31, LSU 23

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Anyone who has made the trip to Death Valley at night knows that anyone who stands on the opposing sidelines is on upset alert. That won't change just because it's Alabama. If LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels continues to play like he has for the past two weeks, the Tigers have a chance. Also, can LSU's young offensive line hold for four quarters against the 1-2 combination of linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner? The Tigers beat the spread, but Alabama wins with a late touchdown by running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Alabama 34, LSU 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: A game that is always guaranteed to be a good one, Alabama hits the road to take on LSU. Alabama still has a path to the College Football Playoff, and it will take care of business against LSU to keep those hopes alive for at least one more week. Alabama 42, LSU 31

Auburn at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. central, ESPN2

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Auburn hasn’t been great this fall, and Mississippi State has been surprising at times. The Bulldogs should prevail at home. Mississippi State 42, Auburn 26

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Auburn is under a lot of uncertainty after the events of this week. Mississippi State was already going to win this game, but the Bulldogs should run away with this one at home against a Tigers team that might already be looking ahead to next season. Mississippi State 42, Auburn 18

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I would love nothing more than for Auburn’s Cadillac Williams to start his interim coaching career with a win. Why not? Auburn 33, Mississippi State 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Williams should be proud as the first African-American head coach in the program's history. That doesn't change the fact that Auburn is in shambles on the offensive line and has questions galore at quarterback. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has a field day and the Bulldogs become bowl eligible. Mississippi State 34, Auburn 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Auburn just fired its head coach and going on the road to take on Mississippi State. Auburn keeps it competitive for a half but Mississippi State runs away with this one in the second half. Mississippi State 42, Auburn 21

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. central, SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Vanderbilt hasn’t won an SEC game since 2019, but that all changes this weekend. You heard it here first folks. Vandy will take down South Carolina for their first conference win in three years. Vanderbilt 17, South Carolina 16

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: South Carolina took a somewhat surprising loss against Mizzou last week and fell out of the Top 25. Vanderbilt poses little threat to have the Gamecocks be the victims of back-to-back upsets. South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 21

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Vanderbilt — the remedy for losing a dumb road game and your national ranking. South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: South Carolina, don't be "that team" this weekend, ok? South Carolina 31, Vanderbilt 10

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: South Carolina just suffered a loss to Missouri and will look to get back on track this weekend. Unfortunately for Vanderbilt, it’s the team in the way of that path and will likely not put up a huge fight in what should be a blowout win for South Carolina. South Carolina 42, Vanderbilt 10

