South Carolina Gamecocks Defensive Players to Watch in Week 8 vs Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC slate in Week 8 when they face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 22.

The Aggies will be coming off a bye week at that point and will have had two weeks to recover from whatever happens during their road trip to Alabama on Oct. 8. Likewise, South Carolina will be coming off a bye week after facing Kentucky on Oct. 8.

The Aggies and Gamecocks did not meet last season.

South Carolina is coming off a 7-6 season, one in which it went 3-5 in the SEC. Under coach Frank Beamer, the Gamecocks earned a spot in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, as they defeated North Carolina, 38-21.

The Aggies went 8-4 last season and have high expectations going into 2022.

Here are some of the top defensive players to watch for the Gamecocks going into the season.

WLB Brad Johnson

Johnson is the Gamecocks’ leading returning tackler after notching 74 in 2021. The sixth-year senior is one of the most experienced players on the team and he made tremendous improvement going into the 2021 season, when he was named one of the team’s most improved players by the coaching staff. If he takes another jump in 2022, he might start popping up on NFL radars.

CB Cam Smith

Cornerback is one of the areas of the team where the Gamecocks have plenty of experience coming back. Plus, the Gamecocks had 24 interceptions last season. Smith will have to pick up some of the slack left by Jaylan Foster, who is in the NFL after ending up with five interceptions last season. In Foster’s shadow, few noticed that Smith had 41 tackles, three interceptions and All-SEC Second Team honors.

S Devonni Reed

Reed transferred to South Carolina from Western Michigan in the offseason. He was an All-MAC Second-Team pick a year ago after finishing with 74 tackles with 3 1/2 tackles for loss, along with a pair of interceptions, six pass breakups, a sack, a blocked kick and a fumble recovery. The Chippewas won the Sun Bowl. Reed should be a good fit for the Gamecocks.

