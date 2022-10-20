South Carolina Defensive Players to Watch vs Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC slate when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2 in SEC) come into the game coming off a bye week, much like the Aggies (3-3, 1-2). Unlike the Aggies, however, South Carolina won its game before the bye week, beating Kentucky, 24-14. South Carolina has had nearly two weeks to feel good about that.

The Aggies? Well, they’re coming off a 24-21 loss to Alabama on the road two Saturdays ago, one in which they had a chance to steal the win in the waning seconds. But, to no avail. Now, the Aggies, like the Gamecocks, are two games out of the lead in their respective SEC division and likely not making any inroads into the race at this point.

One thing the Aggies do have going for them this week is that they have a 7-0 record against the Gamecocks.

Here are some of the top defensive players to watch for the Gamecocks going into the game.

EDGE Jordan Burch

Remember Jadeveon Clowney? He’s the highest-rated player to ever sign with the Gamecocks, according to recruiting services. Burch is the second-highest. He’s playing like it this season. He posted a career-high 10 tackles against Arkansas earlier this season. He enters Saturday’s game with 27 tackles, five tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks. He’s also hurried the quarterback five times.

EDGE Gilber Edmond

If Edmond wasn’t on your list of players to watch before the season, you shouldn’t feel bad. There were good players in front of him, including Jordan Strachan, the team’s active sack leader. But, thanks to injuries to both Strachan and Terrell Dawkins, Edmond has played more, and he’s thrived. He has 25 tackles, including a team-high seven for loss, along with two sacks and six quarterback hurries.

S Nick Emmanwori

Injuries to other players have put the true freshman in an position to be able to not only play, but start, this season. R.J. Roderick’s injury on the first series of the first game moved Emmanwori into a regular role. He’s already posted two double-digit tackle games, including 14 against No. 1 Georgia. That was the most tackles in a single game for a Gamecocks since Ernest Jones had 18 against Ole Miss in 2020. He leads South Carolina with 37 tackles and he’s looking like a lock for All-SEC Freshman.

