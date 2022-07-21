South Carolina Gamecocks Offensive Players to Watch in Week 8 vs Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC slate in Week 8 when they face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 22.

The Aggies will be coming off a bye week at that point and will have had two weeks to recover from whatever happens during their road trip to Alabama on Oct. 8. Likewise, South Carolina will be coming off a bye week after facing Kentucky on Oct. 8.

The Aggies and Gamecocks did not meet last season.

South Carolina is coming off a 7-6 season, one in which it went 3-5 in the SEC. Under coach Frank Beamer, the Gamecocks earned a spot in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, as they defeated North Carolina, 38-21.

The Aggies went 8-4 last season and have high expectations going into 2022.

Here are some of the top offensive players to watch for the Gamecocks going into the season.

QB Spencer Rattler

South Carolina had four different quarterbacks last season. The Gamecocks are hoping that they’ll only need Rattler, who transferred in from Oklahoma after he lost the starting job to Caleb Williams, along with the discombobulation created by Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC. Before Rattler’s downturn last season, he had a tremendous 2020, during which he threw for 3031 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. If that’s the Rattler the Gamecocks get this season, they’ll be competitive with anyone in the SEC.

WR Josh Vann

The Gamecocks return their top three pass catchers from last season. But, Vann was the leader with 43 receptions for 679 yards and five touchdowns. When you consider the inconsistency at the quarterback position last season, Vann’s numbers are solid. A quarterback of Rattler’s talent could help elevate Vann into the upper echelon of SEC receivers. It’s his senior year, so Vann is not only looking to have a big year to cap his career, but he’s also hoping to interest NFL scouts for the 2023 Draft.

LT Tyshawn Wannamaker

The Gamecocks expect to have all five starting offensive linemen from a year ago. But Wannamaker’s improvement will be key for obvious reasons — he’s projected to be the left tackle and will be protecting Rattler’s blind side. He was an All-SEC Freshman selection a year ago. Last season he played at right tackle. But his 6-foot-3, 308-pound frame makes him a natural to flip to the other side in 2022.

