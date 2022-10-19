South Carolina Offensive Players to Watch vs Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC slate on Saturday when they face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., at 6:30 p.m.

The Aggies (3-3, 1-2 in SEC) are coming off a bye week, with their last game ending in a 24-21 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, who just lost on Saturday at Tennessee.

The Aggies are facing an opponent they’ve had great success against, historically. The Aggies have beaten the Gamecocks in each of their seven meetings.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer hopes to change that. The Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2) are also coming off a bye week and beat Kentucky, 24-14, before the bye.

Here are some of the top offensive players to watch for the Gamecocks going into the game.

Be sure to stick with AllAggies.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Razorbacks throughout the week

QB Spencer Rattler

Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler has completed 65.9 percent of his passes and has thrown for 1,298 yards. The problem is that he only has five touchdown passes against eight interceptions. But, perhaps there’s an upturn in his play. He’s completed 75.4 percent of his passes in his last three games. He has a 19-4 record as a starting quarterback. After a 2021 in which the Gamecocks had four different starting quarterbacks, they’re thankful for the stability that Rattler has brought, even if he has thrown more picks than they would like.

RB MarShaun Lloyd

A knee injury, and the ensuing surgery, cost Lloyd his 2020 season. But, this year he’s resurged into the top spot on the depth chart, with numbers to back it up. He’s rushed for 434 yards — nearly twice as much as 2021 — and has 15 receptions for 149 yards. He’s picked up steam the last three games, as he rushed for 359 yards and five touchdowns. He has nine touchdowns overall, which is third-best in the SEC. Keep an eye on him.

WR Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells Jr.

Last year, Wells as giving defenses in the Colonial Athletic Association all kinds of trouble as a sophomore at James Madison. Wells transferred in and made the adjustment to FBS look relatively smooth. He’s been targeted 34 times so far, with 27 receptions for 375 yards and two touchdowns. He and Rattler seem to have an easy rapport. His 4.5 receptions per game is in the Top 10 in the SEC, as is his 62.5 receiving yards per game.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

