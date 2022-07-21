Texas A&M 2022 Opponent Preview: South Carolina Gamecocks

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC slate in Week 8 when they face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 22.

The Aggies will be coming off a bye week at that point and will have had two weeks to recover from whatever happens during their road trip to Alabama on Oct. 8. Likewise, South Carolina will be coming off a bye week after facing Kentucky on Oct. 8.

The Aggies and Gamecocks did not meet last season.

South Carolina is coming off a 7-6 season, one in which it went 3-5 in the SEC. Under coach Frank Beamer, the Gamecocks earned a spot in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, as they defeated North Carolina, 38-21.

The Aggies went 8-4 last season and have high expectations going into 2022.

Be sure to stick with AllAggies.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Razorbacks throughout the week

South Carolina Gamecocks

2021 Record: 7-6 (3-5 in SEC)

Head coach: Shane Beamer

Beamer is entering his second year as head coach at South Carolina.

Offensive Set: Multiple

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Returning starters on offense: 7

The Gamecocks return their entire starting offensive line from last season, along with their top passer in Luke Doty, who will be competing with Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler for the starting job. South Carolina also has its top three receivers from last season back, led by Josh Vann.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Spencer Rattler

RB Christian Beal-Smith

WR Josh Vann*

WR Antwane Wells

WR Dakereon Joyner*

TE Jaheim Bell

LT Tyshawn Wannamaker*

LG Vershon Lee*

C Eric Douglas*

RG Jovaughn Gwyn*

RT Jaylen Nichols*

* denotes returning starter

Returning starters on defense: 7

South Carolina had the nation’s best pass defense last year, giving up 170 yards per game and picking off 24 passes. But that was offset by a run defense that gave up 175 yards per game, which was No. 95 in the nation. The first job for the Gamecocks is to get the run defense in better shape. But there’s only one returning starter in the front four, and most of the returning starters and playmakers are on the back line of the unit.

Projected defensive starters:

DE Jordan Strachan

DT Zacch Pickens*

DT Rick Sandidge

DE Jordan Burch

MLB Sherrod Greene*

WLB Brad Johnson*

CB Cam Smith*

CB Darius Rush*

NB David Spaulding

S R.J. Roderick*

S Devonni Reed

(Note: the seventh returning starter is cornerback Marcellas Dial, who is listed as a backup on the depth chart)

* denotes returning starter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.