How to Watch Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

The Texas A&M Aggies have had more than a week to think about their next game, which takes place on Saturday against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

The Aggies (3-3, 1-2 in SEC) are clinging to whatever hope they can after falling two games behind the top of the SEC West Division, thanks to consecutive losses to Mississippi State and Alabama. The Crimson Tide are coming off a loss to Tennessee on Saturday. But, like last season, when the Aggies managed their own upset over Alabama, it didn’t mean much in the long run of the division race.

The Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2) are in a similar position in the SEC East Division. Like the Aggies, they’re coming off a bye week. Like the Aggies, they’re two games out of first place. Like the Aggies, they’re clinging to whatever hope they can find.

A loss for either means they’re just hoping for the best bowl game possible.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Aggies’ matchup against the Gamecocks on Saturday night:

Game Information: Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas A&M minus-3.5

Over/Under: 46

Moneyline: Texas A&M -188 (-118), South Carolina +138 (-110)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas A&M Radio Network; Sirius/XM Channel 138 or 202 (XM 965).

