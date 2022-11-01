Skip to main content

Texas A&M Aggies DL Albert Regis Reveals Cause of Struggling Run Defense

Albert Regis discussed the Aggies run defense and why they have struggled to stop the run this season.

It is safe to say that it has not been the season that the Texas A&M Aggies had hoped they would have. 

They entered with high expectations and thus far have put together inconsistent performances en route to a 3-5 record, and 1-4 in SEC play with four straight conference losses.

While the defense has been the strength of this Aggies team all season, they struggled mightily against the Ole Miss Rebels in their latest loss, especially against the run. In the loss, the Aggies allowed the Rebels to run for a whopping 390 yards. 

There are likely plenty of reasons for the Aggies' poor performance against the run, but defensive lineman Albert Regis believes their struggles boil down to a simple issue.

"It's the fact that we're misfitting," Regis said. "Just missing fits and not dying in our gaps. It's difficult to stop a run when you have people not staying in their gap or missing the fit. It all complements each other." 

As the Aggies defense goes, so will the rest of the team. The offense has shown flashes but a unit that has dealt with multiple quarterback injuries and is now lining up a freshman under center is likely to see growing pains moving forward. 

If they can't figure out how to stop the run, though, then the losses in conference play could keep racking up for the Aggies as the season moves forward. 

