Aggies Kicker Caden Davis Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

With the end of the regular season, the Texas A&M Aggies were always going to have turnover via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In 2022, every college football program does.

And on Monday, the Aggies lost their third player to the portal, this time on the special teams' side, in kicker Caden Davis.

"First and foremost, I want to thank god for blessing me with the opportunity to play football at Texas A&M," Davis said in a statement. The past four years have been an incredible experience in which I was able to realize a lifelong dream of being an Aggie. Thank you to the coaches and staff that have poured into me and developed me during my time in College Station. Thank you to the 12th Man for your continued support and for being the best fanbase in college football. It's been an honor that I'll never forget. With that said, I've entered my name in the transfer portal as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining."

Davis was the main kickoff man for the Aggies this season, kicking off 56 times for 3,577 yards, with 47 touchbacks.

He also attempted six extra points, making all six, and was 1 for 3 on field goal attempts. His made field goal was from 40 yards out.

Davis finishes his Aggies career hitting just 1 of 4 field goal attempts.

In his career, Davis had 183 kickoff attempts in 33 games for 11,730 yards and 155 touchbacks.

