Aggies Star Devon Achane ‘Expecting’ Backup RBs to Fill His Shoes?

Former Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane is on his way to the NFL, and he could himself being one of the top players selected at his position in April’s draft.



But despite his departure from College Station after a successful individual season, he’s not expecting any sort of drop-off from the ball-carriers that are projected to take his place, as the likes of Amari Daniels, Le'Veon Moss, Earnest Crownover and Rueben Owens are set to fill the running back room.

He spoke with TexAgs in a recent interview to discuss his departure from the program and admitted that fans can expect the same kind of elite production that he’s had over the past three seasons.

“I feel like Amari Daniels, Le’Veon Moss and Earnest Crownover are great backs," he said. "You can expect more of the same thing. It’s not like because Achane left A&M no longer has any running backs. They do the same thing I do. I expect the same thing from them."

Achane is wasting no time setting the bar high for his successors. But of course, reaching these sky-high expectations will be easier said than done.

This past season, Achane rushed a career-best 1,102 yards to go along with eight rushing scores. He also had a career-high in catches (36) and receiving touchdowns (three) while adding 196 receiving yards.

Achane was one of the best running backs in the SEC and arguably the country this past season. He’ll certainly be missed by the 12th Man, but if his predictions for the next set of A&M running backs comes to fruition, Aggie fans will have a much easier time coping with his departure.

