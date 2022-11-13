Skip to main content

Aggies OL Layden Robinson Reveals A&M's 'Purpose' for End of Season

The Texas A&M Aggies are searching for reasons to feel motivated as a disappointing season comes to a close.

With a 13-10 loss to the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, the Texas A&M Aggies (3-7) dropped their sixth consecutive game and simultaneously dropped out of bowl eligibility.

After entering the year with College Football Playoff expectations, the final two games of the season are now somewhat meaningless for coach Jimbo Fisher and company.

But as one of the leaders of the offense, Aggies offensive guard Layden Robinson is finding reasons to stay positive before A&M begins to shift focus toward next year.

"The purpose of the season right now is just to finish strong," Robinson said. "You gotta finish ... We have to finish the season strong, we gotta send our guys out right that (have) these last two games. For some of these guys, it's the last time they're gonna play football ... We want to go out on a W for them."

Despite having an NFL-caliber offensive lineman like Robinson, the Aggies have been arguably the worst offense in the SEC this season. A&M is last in the conference in points per game (21.5) while also gaining the second-fewest total offensive yards per game (350.1) and third-fewest rushing yards per game (121.4).

The Aggies also haven't scored more than 30 points since the season-opening 31-0 win over the Sam Houston State Bearkats.

Despite a season that should end as one of the worst for the program in recent memory, it would add to the embarrassment if the Aggies gave up and felt sorry for themselves. Robinson is making it known that this isn't an option.

"You gotta have a loser's mentality or a winner's mentality and our job is to have that winner's mentality," Robinson said.

A&M hosts the UMass Minutemen on Saturday in a game that should almost certainly result in a comfortable win for the Aggies But of course, nothing is guaranteed with how poorly things have gone for A&M.

But in the season finale against the LSU Tigers -- a team fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff -- the Aggies could find purpose in playing the role of spoiler against their SEC West rival.

It's now all up to the Aggies to make the most of what's in front of them.

