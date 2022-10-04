Aggies Jimbo Fisher Reveals Feelings on Nick Saban Beef Ahead of Alabama Matchup

Just a few months ago, the October 8 matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide was being built as the rematch of the season.

Both teams entered the year with SEC title and College Football Playoff aspirations, just a season removed from the Aggies upsetting the Tide in College Station.

And on top of all of that, the beef between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher had reached nuclear levels, to the point where Fisher had declared himself 'done' with his former mentor.

"We’re done," Fisher said. "He showed you who he is. He’s the greatest ever? When you have all the advantages, it’s easy."

Since then, the Aggies' playoff hopes have flopped with two bad losses for Appalachian State and Mississippi State.

And now, it appears that the hostilities between Fisher and Saban have died down and that both coaches have moved on from the once-heated conflict.

"That’s over with," Fisher said Monday. "He and I, we’re in great shape. We’ve moved on. We’re in good shape."

Fisher even went as far as to praise Saban for his accomplishments.

Not only that, but he also showed appreciation for his former boss and the lessons that Saban bestowed upon him during their time together at LSU.

"Just a tremendous coach," Fisher said of Saban. "Arguably, people say he's one of the best ever or the best ever. I learned a whole lot from Nick, a whole lot from Nick. He's a very, very good football coach."

The Aggies and Crimson Tide will kickoff from Tuscaloosa at 7 pm.

As it stands, the Tide is a 24.5-point favorite over Texas A&M.

