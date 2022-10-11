Do Jimbo Fisher's Aggies Have A Culture Problem?

After entering the season with enormously high expectations at No. 6 in the country, the Texas A&M Aggies have been a major disappointment in 2022, dropping inexplicable losses to Appalachian State and Mississippi State.

Even their 'good' wins over Miami and Arkansas, which at the time seemed like a big deal, are looking less and less impressive by the week.

In fact, the best game we have seen from this year from the Aggies has arguably come in a loss this past Saturday to No. 1 Alabama, in which they nearly upset Nick Saban's Crimson Tide for the second year in a row.

However, it was not to be, with the Aggies falling in frustrating fashion, yet again.

so what has the issue been with the Aggies? According to college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, it is two-fold, but it starts with the offense.

“The defense has been great and has held their own this season, but they’re a young football team," Herbstreit said on ESPN’s College Gameday this past Saturday. "The offense is un-good, it’s ungood, there's no creativity.”

However, Herbstreit also believes that there is a much deeper problem for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.

And it is a very difficult one to remedy... culture.

“When I hear that they’re young, he’s been there five years, you can’t use that they’re young,” Herbstreit said. “To me, it’s more about culture. I’m just curious to see are the kids all in for each other. Sometimes, you wonder if they’re all on the same page. When it’s not going good, you see cracks in the armor.”

Of course, these comments came before the Aggies, near upset of the Tide, in which Texas A&M looked motivated and to be fighting for one another - the exact opposite of what Herbstreit was trying sell.

That said, Herbstreit is not entirely wrong about the state of the Aggies program.

Fisher, who recently signed a massive extension to stay in College Station for the foreseeable future, has had five years to make the Aggies a championship contender.

And frankly, he hasn't come close.

Perhaps, given one or two more years, this historic 2022 recruiting class, and the hopefully subsequent strong classes following, can begin to change that narrative.

But can the Aggie fans wait that long?

