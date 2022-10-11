Aggies OG Layden Robinson: 'Happy to Have a Guy' Like QB Haynes King

The Texas A&M Aggies are not hanging their heads like many might expect after a 24-20 loss to the previously top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

Just ask junior offensive guard Layden Robinson.

"It's a tough loss at the end of the day cause we had opportunities to win the game, we just didn't get it executed," he said. "I just feel like we don't need to hold our heads down at all."

Despite last season's upset over Alabama, the country didn't give the Aggies much of a chance to repeat a similar miracle on the road.

And with A&M quarterback Haynes King getting the start as Max Johnson sat with injury, this doubt seemed to swell even more, especially since it was King who was starting when the Aggies fell at home to Appalachian State on Sept. 10.

But behind a valiant effort from an A&M defense that forced four turnovers, King limped his way to an impressive performance that saw he and the Aggies come up one goal-line touchdown short of a monumental upset.

Being inches away from leading A&M to a win isn't swaying the perception of King in the mind of Robinson, who was spreading the love to his quarterback after the game.

"I think Haynes did a great job," Robinson said. "He did a great job back there tonight. He's a great player for this team and this university and I'm just happy to have a guy like him back there."

King finished the game 25 of 46 passing for 253 yards, two touchdowns, and one pick. Robinson and the rest of the offensive line had the daunting task of blocking a tough Alabama defense and star linebacker Will Anderson, but allowing just three sacks should be looked at as a positive in A&M coach Jimbo Fisher's book.

Still, that was still one sack too many in a game where even the smallest of plays could've made the difference for the Aggies.

"They did the little things right and we messed up on some of the little things," Robinson said.

The Aggies will have an extra week to clean up the little things before hitting the road to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 22. As of now, it remains unclear if King or Johnson will get the start.

