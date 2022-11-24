Ticket Prices for Aggies vs. Tigers

The Texas A&M Aggies wrap up their season on Saturday when they host LSU at Kyle Field.

If you’re making the trip to College Station, keep these tickets prices in mind if you still need some for the game.

Tickets for LSU

If you’re headed to the game, there are opportunities for tickets per SI Tickets. It’s not a big game for the Aggies, of course. But it is a big game for LSU as the Tigers try to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

You can get into Kyle Field as of Thursday for $80. That’s for a seat in the Upper Corner Section of 420, which gives you a view behind the end zone.

From there, the ticket ranges jump. For $137, you can get into the mezzanine corner of Section 241. The jump to $208 will get you either on the visitors’ sideline or the end zone, with the lowest price getting you into Lower Endzone Section 116.

If you want that lower sideline seat on the home side, right on the 50-yard line, well you’re going to need to shell out $1,038 per ticket and that will get you on row 15. If you go four rows back in the same section, you’re only spending $676 per seat.

The College Football Playoff

Texas A&M is out of the race for the College Football Playoff and won’t be going to a bowl game. That’s reflected in the Aggies’ futures prices for tickets for both the College Football Playoff championship game and any of the New Year’s Six games. A lower-level end zone seat would cost you $15, which is unchanged from last week. It’s also the baseline for any of the FBS teams that SI samples.

For the CFP semifinal game, the highest futures prices belong to the Georgia Bulldogs at $147 for either of the semifinal sites, followed by Ohio State at $129 for either site. Should Georgia advance to the national championship game, the Bulldogs’ futures price is $278, followed by Ohio State at $212.

