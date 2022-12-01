Texas A&M's Win Over LSU Might Be Long-Term Loss For Offensive Change

COLLEGE STATION -- An announcement bellowed over the Kyle Field speaker system with 14 seconds remaining on the clock. Usually, the PA is set to wish fans a safe ride home.

That wasn't the case. Fans had prematurely flocked the field in celebration as Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman took a knee. By the time the hundreds of folks finally left the playing area, referees knew it was best to run out the clock.

Thousands overtook the cleat-marked grass at Kyle Field when the clock struck zero. LSU players struggled to squeeze past the A&M faithful as the stands became a stairwell for joining in the party. In a sea of Maroon and White were dozen of Aggies' rejoicing.

Some cried. Others smiled. Most were more than happy to snap a selfie or photobomb Snapchat videos or Instagram live feeds on their way back to the locker room.

And in the middle of it all stood Jimbo Fisher, perhaps college football's most controversial name entering the offseason. For the first time since 2008, the Aggies (5-7, 2-6 SEC) won't be bowl eligible. For the first time since 2012, Texas A&M defeated three AP top-25 opponents in the regular season.

But Saturday's 38-23 win over the No. 5 Tigers should be viewed as a blessing and a curse. On the positive side, the Aggies proved they have the talent to contend with the big names in the sport.

On the negative side, the Aggies won because of Fisher's offensive game plan, the one that cost A&M multiple wins and perhaps a bowl bid in 2022.

“There’s nothing wrong with what we’re doing,” Fisher at his final regular season.

Change is coming to College Station for the A&M program. It's already in full swing. The Aggies fired offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey after five seasons and Fisher has already begun his search for the next play-caller.

That is partially true. Fisher will need a new offensive coordinator in terms of the title. Will he be in terms of the play-caller? That depends on if the fifth-year coach will relinquish his role in the offense.

Since arriving in Aggieland, Fisher has had the final offensive say. Dickey, along with co-offensive coordinator James Coley, have given opinions on the formation, personnel groups and ultimate execution, but Fisher is the one delivering the order.

Winning on Saturday will look great on paper, but it also gives Fisher the ammunition to plead with athletic director Ross Bjork that play-calling isn't the problem.

"Our kids just relaxed and played and they grew up. They matured. There were a lot of injuries in young guys all year. It's not an excuse, but it's the fact of life. They could do it in streaks. Couldn't do it the whole time. But this game we finally put it together for 60 minutes and played a really good game. It's that simple."

To Fisher's credit, injuries and a lack of consistency hampered offensive production early in the year. Three quarterbacks saw action during the 13 weeks.

Haynes King, who won the job out of fall camp, struggled with consistency and was benched after throwing for less than 100 yards in Week's loss to Appalachian State. Max Johnson, a junior transfer from LSU, looked competent in Fisher's offensive system, but a hand injury in Week 6 sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Weigman, who started four of the final five games, likely will enter spring practice as QB1, and hold the title until further notice. He tossed eight touchdowns against zero interceptions and finished with a passer rating of 132.3.

The Cypress native built a smooth rapport with younger receivers expected to be back in 2022. Freshman Evan Stewart led the way with 649 yards, 139 of which came on passes from Weigman. Moose Muhammad finished with 610 yards and a team-high four receiving touchdowns.

Noah Thomas hauled in both touchdown receptions in a freshman-to-freshman connection as well. Donovan Green led all tight ends with 22 catches for 233 yards.

"[Texas A&M] is in really good hands with Conner Weigman, Evan Stewart, a lot of talent everywhere," senior safety Demani Richardson said. "So Texas A&M is definitely in good hands."

Fisher might be right that the offense was a few healthy players and consistent offensive line formations away from being on track. Five of Texas A&M's seven losses were by an average of 3.8 points.

The Aggies were an incomplete pass on the final play of upsetting then-No. 1 Alabama on the road for the second consecutive season. Perhaps if Fisher started Weigman on the road in Columbia, a win over the Gamecocks could've been in cards.

But for as close to the finish line as A&M has been, the stats don't lie. The Aggies ranked 82nd in passing offense (219.4 yards per game), 83rd in rushing offense (141.8 yards per game), 95th in total offense (361.2 yards per game), and 101st in scoring offense (22.6 points per game).

All four categories were bottom-five among SEC programs. In terms of scoring, the Aggies surpassed 30 points twice; once to open the season against FCS Sam Houston and once to close it out against the SEC West champions.

Fisher said midseason that he'd be willing to give up the play calling if it helped Texas A&M end its losing streak. He didn't, and the losses kept piling up. While the young crop of talent executed Saturday evening against a potential College Football Playoff roster, that doesn't change the woeful midseason losses bookended by a pair of conference wins.

In Fisher's offense, the Aggies failed to surpass 28 points from Weeks 2-12. In Fisher's offense, A&M went on its longest losing streak since 1972. And in Fisher's offense, drives usually stalled and ended in punts instead of points.

The good news? Texas A&M has the talent to rebound in 2023. Freshman running back Le'Veon Moss, along with Green, Weigman, Stewart, Thomas, and others all announced their intent to return. Countless more are expected back as well.

But with a win over a top-five program, Fisher could argue to keep the same inept offensive play design in motion. It worked against LSU, won't it work against others?

Will Bjork and the boosters step in?

Will the outlook of the season as a whole enforce legitimate change for good?

