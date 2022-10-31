Texas A&M Week 10 Opponent Preview: Florida Gators

Coming off of four consecutive SEC losses, the Texas A&M Aggies will have their hands full yet again when they welcome the Florida Gators to Kyle Field.

The Gators, who despite struggling themselves at times, are an extremely talented team, particularly at the quarterback position with Anthony Richardson.

In fact, three of their four losses have come against teams currently ranked in the top 15, in No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Tennessee, and No. 15 LSU, while the fourth came against a (then) No. 20 ranked Kentucky team.

As for the Aggies, it has been less glamourous, with two of the four straight losses coming against Mississippi State and South Carolina, while the other two came in tight battles with (then) No. 1 Alabama, and No. 11 Ole Miss.

So can the Aggies get back on track against the Gators?

Florida

2022 Record: 4-4 overall, 1-4 in SEC

Head coach: Billy Napier

Billy Napier is in his first season as the head coach at Florida

Offensive Set: Multiple

Projected starters on Offense:

QB Anthony Richardson

RB Nay'Quon Wright

WR Xzavier Henderson

WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Justin Shorter

TE Dante Zanders

LT Richard Gouraige

LG Ethan White

C Kingsley Eguakun

RG O'Cyrcus Torrence

RT Austin Barber

Defensive Set: Hybrid 4-2-5

Projected starters on Defense:

DE Princely Umanmielen

NT Jalen Lee

DT Gervon Dexter

JACK Brenton Cox Jr.

LB Scooby Williams

LB Amari Burney

CB Avery Helm

CB Jason Marshall Jr.

STAR Tre'Vez Johnson

S Tre Dean III

S Rashad Torrence

