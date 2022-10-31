Texas A&M Week 10 Opponent Preview: Florida Gators
Coming off of four consecutive SEC losses, the Texas A&M Aggies will have their hands full yet again when they welcome the Florida Gators to Kyle Field.
The Gators, who despite struggling themselves at times, are an extremely talented team, particularly at the quarterback position with Anthony Richardson.
In fact, three of their four losses have come against teams currently ranked in the top 15, in No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Tennessee, and No. 15 LSU, while the fourth came against a (then) No. 20 ranked Kentucky team.
As for the Aggies, it has been less glamourous, with two of the four straight losses coming against Mississippi State and South Carolina, while the other two came in tight battles with (then) No. 1 Alabama, and No. 11 Ole Miss.
So can the Aggies get back on track against the Gators?
Stick with AllAggies.com as we preview the matchup between Florida and Texas A&M throughout the week.
Florida
2022 Record: 4-4 overall, 1-4 in SEC
Head coach: Billy Napier
Billy Napier is in his first season as the head coach at Florida
Offensive Set: Multiple
Projected starters on Offense:
QB Anthony Richardson
RB Nay'Quon Wright
WR Xzavier Henderson
WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Justin Shorter
TE Dante Zanders
LT Richard Gouraige
LG Ethan White
C Kingsley Eguakun
RG O'Cyrcus Torrence
RT Austin Barber
Defensive Set: Hybrid 4-2-5
Projected starters on Defense:
DE Princely Umanmielen
NT Jalen Lee
DT Gervon Dexter
JACK Brenton Cox Jr.
LB Scooby Williams
LB Amari Burney
CB Avery Helm
CB Jason Marshall Jr.
STAR Tre'Vez Johnson
S Tre Dean III
S Rashad Torrence
