Texas A&M Releases Statement on Bomb Threat To Football Facility

The Texas A&M Aggies are in the midst of a bye week, following their loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.

However, it has been far from relaxing.

On Thursday, a bomb threat was called into Kyle Field and the Bright Football complex, forcing the cancelation of practice and the evacuation of the facility, per reports from Travis Brown of The Eagle.

Following the threat, Players and members of the Texas A&M coaching staff had to evacuate.

Now, Texas A&M has released a statement on the threat, revealing what transpired in the immediate aftermath, and what the next steps will be for the university.

An anonymous call was received through Texas A&M University Technology Services Help Desk Central that made reference to the stadium. University Police was immediately notified. Evacuation procedures were initiated for the stadium and the adjoining Bright Football Complex as a precaution. A Code Maroon message was issued at 1:25 p.m. notifying the campus community of the evacuations and asking everyone to avoid the area. An Incident Command Post was established nearby where University Police managed the incoming response and search of the facilities. Members of the College Station Bomb Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted University Police officers in conducting the searches. Three University Police K-9s that specialize in explosive detection were also involved in the searches. The facilities were cleared by law enforcement at 3:45 p.m. and a Code Maroon was issued notifying the campus community. As this is an active investigation, no additional information can be released at this time.

The Aggies are currently on an open week after falling 24-20 to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. A&M has not played a game at Kyle Field since defeating the 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes 17-9 on Sept. 17.

A&M will visit the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Oct. 22

